Terry Bradshaw Reveals Future Retirement Plans

After winning four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Terry Bradshaw has become just as known for his analysis on the Fox Sports pre, halftime, and post-game shows. Now, he’s outlining how much longer he plans to be in front of the camera.

Speaking with Express US Sports in a clip shared Thursday afternoon, Bradshaw shared his future at Fox.

“I got two years left at Fox,” Bradshaw said. “I’m 76. It’s a young man’s game. I get that…if we can get to the next Super Bowl, I’ll be 80. I think that’s time.”

While some people maybe be ready to retire, for others, this decision isn't as easy 💯. Terry Bradshaw let's us know how much longer he'll be in broadcasting 🏈#SuperBowlLIX @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/3B6veiju3X — Express US Sports (@ExpressUSSport) February 6, 2025

Bradshaw evidently has two years left on his Fox Sports contract and hopes to sign one more deal. The NFL rotates Super Bowls to four networks – NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox – on a schedule already released throughout the course of the latest media deals. Fox is hosting this year’s Super Bowl and will again for the 2028 season. Ideally, that puts Bradshaw’s exit after 2028.

He was part of the original crew when the network debuted its Fox NFL Sunday in 1994. In fact, Bradshaw was in the very first scene of the intro package, riding a horse (with a stunt double doing most of the legwork, I’m sure) throughout Hollywood and to the studio.

“Nobody told us it was this far from Pittsburgh, did they? Hollywood! Time to go to work. Time to go to work.”

The intro package featured RB Jerome Bettis while still a member of the Los Angeles Rams and previewed the upcoming game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers, a game Pittsburgh was crushed in 26-9.

“Hello folks, I’m Terry Bradshaw. This is a great moment. We would like to welcome you to the NFL on Fox. That’s right, you heard it right. Seventy-five years the National Football League has been played, this is our first day.”

Incredibly, the bulk of the cast has remained the same for its 30-year run. James Brown as host, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, and Bradshaw as analysts. In a world where television personalities feel like the transfer portal jumping from place to place, Fox has kept its crew intact. Even the iconic intro music has remained the same. The only changes are the set, the lighting, and the aspect ratio.

Bradshaw has been a source of information but also levity throughout the years. He’s offered some tough Steelers’ takes, once calling Mike Tomlin a cheerleader (he’d later apologize and walk back those comments), but has been known as honest and candid in all things NFL-related.

Though he’s still a few years away from stepping aside, that day will come. And NFL Sunday won’t feel the same.