Daniel Martin Rooney Says Steelers Are Ready To Make ‘Super Bowl Run’

“The more things change, the more things stay the same.” That is the perfect way to describe the Pittsburgh Steelers. Throughout the franchise’s history, the Rooney family has owned the Steelers. Since 1969, the Steelers have had only three head coaches. Since head coach Chuck Noll took over in 1969, the goal has been to win a Super Bowl.

No matter the year, the goal is a Super Bowl victory, and this year is no different, according to Daniel Martin Rooney.

“Just exciting to bring in talent into the Steelers so we are ready to make a Super Bowl run every season,” said Rooney in a June interview with Renee Washington.

The major talent the Steelers brought in at that point was quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver DK Metcalf. The two moves are a perfect example of Pittsburgh’s desire to win a championship every year. While some teams say the line, “We want to win a championship every year,” the Steelers live it.

With Metcalf, the Steelers acquired a big-play wide receiver who can stretch the field. With Rodgers, they got one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Sure, this is likely Rodgers’ last year, and he is physically declining, but he is still cerebral and capable of showcasing high-level talent.

Making a Super Bowl run will be hard. Pittsburgh will have to not only make the playoffs in a tough AFC, but then likely defeat two of the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens. The odds are low, but “the standard is the standard,” as the saying goes. Unless Pittsburgh lifts the Lombardi Trophy, the season is failure in the eyes of the Rooneys.

Daniel Martin Rooney is the presumed successor to Art Rooney II. It should not be surprising to see him continue to tote the family line that the goal every year is a Super Bowl. However, it also means that if he does eventually take over, don’t expect much change. After all, the standard is the standard, even if it hasn’t been reached in 16 years.