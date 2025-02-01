Justin Tucker Faces More Allegations Of Inappropriate Sexual Conduct

Following a bombshell story earlier this week where Baltimore Ravens K Justin Tucker was accused of “inappropriate” sexual behavior by six massage therapists, three more have come forward to make similar allegations against the kicker. And there’s more evidence.

The Baltimore Banner, the outlet that reported the initial claims, released a follow-up story Saturday morning outlining more accusations against Tucker’s conduct. It’s headlined by a letter dated May 20, 2015, from a massage therapist detailing Tucker’s behavior and refusing to have him as a client any longer.

“I understand that Justin Tucker is an important client to the QG, but as an employee of the QG who has tolerated the previous interaction with him, I no longer feel safe or comfortable working with him.”

New: Ravens’ Justin Tucker faces new allegations from 3 massage therapists https://t.co/2tA8RLCdGP pic.twitter.com/67NiMz8WoX — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) February 1, 2025

The allegations are similar to the others, accusing Tucker of intentionally exposing himself and touching the massage therapist during the session.

Tucker has denied the allegations, calling them false and hiring a defamation lawyer, though no lawsuit has yet been filed. The NFL and Ravens have provided statements acknowledging the allegations with the league noting it will “look into the matter.” A Ravens’ spokesperson said they will “monitor the situation.”

In 2022, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh stated the organization has a “zero tolerance policy” when asked about quarterback Deshaun Watson, who faced similar allegations at the time that resulted in an 11-game suspension.

More Harbaugh regarding Watson suspension: "I respect what Steve Bisciotti and Dick Cass created here almost 10 years ago. Basically, what we decided [was] that we're kind of zero tolerance. We've stayed away from that particular situation. I'm glad we have that policy." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 1, 2022

Allegations against Tucker stem from roughly a decade ago. Per the Banner, one therapist said she was afraid to come forward with her claims.

“The reason I didn’t go forward with it before was because I was terrified,” M. said. “What if I’m the only one who comes forward? I’m just some girl, and I’m going up against the king of Baltimore.”

A seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, Tucker is regarded as a top kicker of his era. Known for having a powerful leg, he holds the record for the longest field goal in NFL history, 66 yards. He’s coming off a down 2024 season, failing to make the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2015.

Like Watson, Tucker could be subject to league discipline if the NFL finds these claims have merit. The timeline for when an investigation could end and possible punishment handed down is unclear but likely wouldn’t be until later this summer at the earliest.