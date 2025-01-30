Report: Ravens K Justin Tucker Accused Of ‘Inappropriate’ Sexual Behavior By Six Massage Therapists (Updates)

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been accused of “inappropriate sexual behavior” by six massage therapists, according to the Baltimore Banner.

In a lengthy article detailing the accusations against him, the article written by Julie Scharper, Brenna Smith, and Justin Fenton begins with a summary of the allegations that spanned from 2012 through 2016.

“Ravens kicker Justin Tucker engaged in inappropriate behavior at four high-end spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore region, according to six massage therapists, including exposing his genitals, brushing two of them with his exposed penis, and leaving what they believed to be ejaculate on the massage table after three of his treatments.”

Tucker, 35, denies the allegations.

The Banner notes it first received information about Tucker on Jan. 9, leading the newspaper to talk to spas and massage therapists.

Studio 921, a spa that’s now closed, said it banned Tucker after his conduct was reported.

They’re allegations similar to what Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson faced in 2021. That led to an 11-game suspension by the NFL which he served after being traded from Houston to the Cleveland Browns, receiving a record-breaking contract along the way.

Tucker’s lawyers deny he did anything improper.

“Mr. Tucker has never behaved inappropriately during any massage therapy session, and certainly never in the manner described,” Thomas A. Clare and Steven J. Harrison of law firm Clare Locke told The Banner, also disputing he was barred from any establishment.

After going undrafted out of Texas in 2012 and nearly signing with the Steelers, Tucker inked a deal with the Baltimore Ravens. He went on to become the NFL’s best kicker with a historically strong leg, breaking and still holding the NFL record for longest field goal with a 66-yard connection to beat the Detroit Lions in 2021.

A seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, Tucker struggled for most of the 2024 season and failed to make the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2015. Steelers kicker Chris Boswell took his place and was named first-team All-Pro, the first kicker in franchise history to receive the honor.

Despite his difficult year, Tucker finished the season strong. He made all four extra points in the Ravens’ Wild Card win over Pittsburgh and both field goals in their Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills, connecting from 26 and 47 yards out.

Per the Banner, the NFL and Ravens declined comment. It’s unclear if the league has started or plans to begin an investigation into the allegations. If found credible, Tucker could be subject to league discipline just as Watson was.

Tucker is under contract through the next three seasons. On an average yearly value, he is tied as the league’s second-highest paid kicker at $6 million per year.

UPDATE (2;40 PM): Tucker has responded to the allegations on Twitter/X, calling them “unequivocally false” and alleging the Baltimore Banner did not at first reveal the paper’s “full claims” against him. He also references hiring a defamation lawyer.

Read his full statement below.

UPDATE (2:45 PM): The NFL has released a statement on the allegations against Tucker.

“We first became aware of the allegations from the reporter investigating this story as they were not previously shared with the NFL. We take any allegation seriously and will look into the matter.”