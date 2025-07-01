Jalen Ramsey Hints At Steelers Jersey Number

New Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey hinted at the jersey he’ll wear for his new team this season. On Twitter/X Tuesday, Ramsey sent out this tweet showing a No. 5 jersey with his name on it.

While this is Ramsey’s official account, his bio notes it is run by his management team and not Ramsey personally.

The Steelers’ website has yet to show an official switch and the team’s social media accounts hasn’t announced anything, either. Assuming it’s true, Ramsey will carry over the No. 5 jersey he wore with the Miami Dolphins the past two seasons. He also wore No. 5 during his final two years with the Los Angeles Rams after the NFL relaxed its rules to permit defensive backs to wear single-digit numbers.

In 2021, Ramsey explained he initially wanted to switch to No. 2. But with it spoken for, he settled on No. 5 because of hidden meanings the number has in his life.

Ramsey has worn a single-digit throughout much of his football career. He ended his college career at Florida State wearing No. 8. At Brentwood Academy in high school, he sported No. 7. Throughout his NFL career, Ramsey wore No. 20 during his stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars and first two years with the Rams.

In Pittsburgh, No. 5 had been worn by a pair of players: DB D’Shawn Jamison, who drew spring sleeper buzz, and P Cameron Johnston. Training camp rules allow two players to wear the same jersey number but they can’t be on the same side of the ball. Meaning, Jamison will need to change his jersey ahead of training camp. Should Johnston make the team, he could no longer wear No. 5 either.

Often, players in Ramsey’s position give something to teammates who switch their numbers. But in the case of Aaron Rodgers’ No. 8, punter Corliss Waitman asked for nothing in return and changed from No. 8 to No. 3 without compensation. We’ll see if Jamison and Johnston follow the same path.

Past Steelers to wear No. 5 include QB Josh Dobbs, QB Bruce Gradkowski, and P Craig Colquitt.

The number TE Jonnu Smith will wear isn’t yet known. Elsewhere, new addition long snapper Tucker Addington will wear No. 45 during his summer stint with the Steelers.