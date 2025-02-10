Four Former Steelers Win Super Bowl LIX

We already knew going into today that a former member of the Pittsburgh Steelers was guaranteed to win the Super Bowl with players on both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. With the Eagles winning Super Bowl LIX 40-22, we now know that former Steelers Kenny Pickett, Fred Johnson, Braden Mann, and Le’Raven Clark are Super Bowl champions.

Pickett is the most notable of the bunch, as the Steelers’ first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He started 24 games for the Steelers and led them to a 14-10 record over that span. He suffered an ankle injury in 2023, and that ended up being his final snap in the black and gold. He requested a trade out of town when the Steelers brought in Russell Wilson to bolster the quarterback room last offseason.

He was the Eagles’ backup quarterback for most of the season, and ended up making himself useful down the stretch when Jalen Hurts was injured. Pickett got one start and completed 25 of his 42 passes for 291 yards, two TDs and an INT. He had the last laugh as the Steelers once again exited in the first round of the playoffs while his hometown Eagles earned him a Super Bowl ring. Imagine telling Steelers fans three years ago that Pickett would win a Super Bowl ring. He wasn’t the starter and barely played of course, but a ring is a ring. He gets one before Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow — pretty wild.

Johnson originally signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent back in 2019. He was lost off waivers to the Cincinnati Bengals and bounced around the league until landing with the Eagles in 2022. He started six games for the Eagles this season as a reserve tackle and even logged a fumble recovery for them in the regular season. He was active, but did not start in the Super Bowl. This is his first ring.

Mann was with the Steelers during the 2023 offseason and even made the initial 53-man roster along with Pressley Harvin III. He was ultimately released, which was probably the wrong call at the time. He has been with the Eagles ever since. This is his first Super Bowl ring, and he only needed two punts to make it happen as the Eagles dominated throughout.

Clark was on the Steelers’ roster during the 2023 offseason, but did not make the initial 53. He circled back to the Eagles’ practice squad and then signed a future contract with them following 2023. He ended up on IR at roster cutdowns before the season and did not play this year. This is his first ring.

All four players now have a Super Bowl ring to their name.