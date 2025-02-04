Ben Roethlisberger Thinks Trading For Cooper Kupp Would Be A ‘Great Move’

Throughout the summer of 2024, the Pittsburgh Steelers were wrapped in as many trade rumors as possible, especially regarding the wide receiver position. Aside from George Pickens, they had no proven second option. While Calvin Austin had some big moments in 2024, the Steelers still find themselves in the same situation. The latest receiver on the trade market is Cooper Kupp, and naturally, the Steelers are seen as a potential fit.
On Monday, Kupp announced that the Los Angeles Rams were looking to trade him. Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger would be a huge fan of adding Kupp to the offense, as he expressed on Tuesday’s episode of Footbahlin.
“I think for the Steelers, it’s a great move,” Roethlisberger said of potentially landing Cooper Kupp. “Depending on what the Rams are asking. If they’re asking for something that’s outlandish, don’t do it. But if it’s worth doing, and you have the cap space to take on his contract, then I would absolutely do it.”
Obviously, as Roethlisberger proposes here, if the trade makes sense for Pittsburgh, they’ll likely pull the trigger. However, there are some variables that affect the 31-year-old veteran. Just a few seasons ago, Kupp put together one of the best seasons ever from a receiver. Since then, he’s struggled to stay healthy and make a consistent impact.
It’s been reported that the Rams would be willing to eat some salary on Kupp’s deal to entice teams to trade for him. Kupp’s current contract runs through the 2026 season.
The Steelers might be interested in Cooper Kupp. But does he actually want to come to Pittsburgh? At the moment, Roethlisberger doesn’t think so.
“From Cooper’s side of it, I wouldn’t want to come here,” Roethlisberger said. “Because you don’t know what’s going on at quarterback. And as a receiver, you need the quarterback.”
Pittsburgh is currently playing a game of cat and mouse with their options at the position. They’ve expressed interest in bringing back either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. Wilson seemingly wants to stay in Pittsburgh but is about a decade older than Fields and will cost more in free agency.
However, Roethlisberger thinks Kupp might feel more comfortable in Pittsburgh if Wilson returns.
“If they were to say, ‘Russ is our guy here in Pittsburgh,’ maybe then Cooper would be like, ‘okay, I feel comfortable,'” Roethlisberger said.
Steelers fans are getting sick of trade rumors, especially at this position. After the Brandon Aiyuk drama all last offseason, Pittsburgh just wants a true second option. Trading for Cooper Kupp is risky, especially with his injury history. If they find the right deal, though, he’ll be well worth it.