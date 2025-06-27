Ben Roethlisberger Ranked Behind Josh Allen In List Of Greatest Quarterbacks

Six combined Super Bowl rings wasn’t enough to earn Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Terry Bradshaw or Ben Roethlisberger a place among the top 10 quarterbacks in Super Bowl history. Reporter and columnist Tyler Dunne put together a list of the top 30 quarterbacks of the Super Bowl era, 1966 to today.

Dunne slotted Bradshaw slightly ahead of Roethlisberger, No. 14 versus No. 16.

“Talent-rich Steelers teams of the 70s needed this quarterback with the 1-of-1 personality. Big arm. Tough. Bradshaw was easy for the Pittsburgh locals to love,” Dunne wrote.

The locals loved Bradshaw, but he had an often-contentious relationship with head coach Chuck Noll. Struggling to find his footing as Noll tore down and rebuilt Pittsburgh’s roster. Bradshaw served as starter for all four of the Steelers’ 1970s Super Bowls, turning into a prolific passer for the final two. Twice, he was named the game’s MVP.

Bradshaw ended his career with nearly 28,000 passing yards with 212 touchdowns and 210 interceptions. The turnovers were high and not completely uncommon for the era but from his first Super Bowl through the rest of his career, the ratio was a stronger 171 touchdowns to 137 interceptions.

Ben Roethlisberger finished two spots behind, including a surprising take of Dunne ranking Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen ahead of him. Despite Allen never reaching the Super Bowl let alone winning one, he still took the spot over Roethlisberger’s two rings and first-ballot Hall of Fame resume.

“Big Ben’s cavalier, backyard style of play kept the Steelers alive in any game and his SB-winning drive (and pinpoint winning throw) vs. the Arizona Cardinals will be legendary for all of our lifetimes,” Dunne wrote on Roethlisberger’s blurb.

Dunne is banking on Allen’s talent and what could happen in the future, even musing he could eventually be regarded as the greatest quarterback ever, but the list should take into consideration actual accomplishments more. Allen is an incredible player who may very well win Super Bowls but until then, or at the least, a fuller NFL career, it’s hard to put him ahead of someone like Roethlisberger.

Current Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took the 10th-place spot. The top five consisted of a predictable set of names who would maintain their positions no matter the era. Tom Brady No. 1, Patrick Mahomes No. 2 (perhaps a stretch but not far off), Joe Montana No. 3, Dan Marino No. 4, and Brett Favre No. 5. Marino’s place is debatable given the lack of a ring, but the rest of his resume is aces.

The list included Troy Aikman at No. 28, Lamar Jackson at No. 29, and Randall Cunningham at No. 30.