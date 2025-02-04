Rams Intend To Trade WR Cooper Kupp; Could Steelers Have Interest?

Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp is officially on the trading block. Taking to Twitter/X Monday evening, Kupp shared news the team intends on trading him, setting up speculation over his next step. Unlike Myles Garrett, this was not Kupp’s decision. As he shared in his post, he wanted to remain with the Rams and noted he disagreed with the decision.

“I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships,” his tweet began. “I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA.”

Trade speculation swirled around Kupp mid-way through the season as the Rams seemed to out of the playoff picture. But they decided to push for the postseason and got hate the latter half of the year, winning the division and a Wild Card game.

Kupp, turning 32 in June, dealt with injuries early in the season but returned to finish 2024 out. In 12 games, he caught 67 passes for 710-yards and six touchdowns. One of the NFL’s best receivers in his prime, he’s made a Pro Bowl and All-Pro for his nearly 2,000-yard campaign in 2021. With two touchdowns, he was named Super Bowl MVP of the Rams’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

At the time of this year’s trade rumors, Pittsburgh reportedly had some level of interest. Mike Tomlin has always shown respect for Kupp and reportedly, the organization checked in on Kupp in October.

“They’ve been calling around,” Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported in early November as the Steelers searched for wide receiver help. “They even called around like a month ago for the Rams trying to get a guy like Cooper Kupp.”

Owner Art Rooney II made clear the team would add a No. 2 receiver this offseason. Kupp’s contract is relatively large with a $12.5 million base salary and $7.5 million roster bonus due March 15. Presumably, the Rams will want him dealt before that bonus triggers. Still, relative to receivers across the NFL, Kupp’s salary is manageable and something Pittsburgh could afford.

The speculation around Cooper Kupp, the Steelers, and the NFL is just another storyline to kick off a jam-packed Super Bowl week.