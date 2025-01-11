Steelers Vs. Ravens: Inactives For Wild Card Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their list of inactive players for their Saturday night road Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens. This week’s inactive list includes mostly healthy scratches.

Inactive for the Steelers are QB Kyle Allen, G Mason McCormick, DL Dean Lowry, OLB Preston Smith, WR Scotty Miller, WR Jamal Agnew, and CB Cory Trice Jr. Allen is dressed as the team’s emergency third quarterback for Saturday night.

McCormick ended the week listed as questionable with a left hand injury. With McCormick out, Spencer Anderson is expected to start at right guard Saturday night. Smith and Lowry have been inactive before. Trice is also a healthy scratch Saturday night.

The Steelers made two elevations from their practice squad on Saturday afternoon in WR Scotty Miller and WR Jamal Agnew. Both are inactive against the Ravens. Those elevations resulted in the Steelers needing to have seven total inactives.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Kyle Allen (3rd QB)

G Mason McCormick

CB Cory Trice Jr.

DL Dean Lowry

OLB Preston Smith

WR Scotty Miller

WR Jamal Agnew

Ravens’ Inactive Players

WR Zay Flowers

LB Adisa Isaac

S Beau Brade

C Nick Samac

RB Rasheen Ali

WR Keith Kirkwood

S Marcus Williams