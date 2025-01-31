Steelers Land QB Will Howard In PFF’s 7-Round Mock Draft

With All-Star week nearly over, anyone following along should have a much clearer view of the 2025 NFL Draft class. Between the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl, the Pittsburgh Steelers were paying extra attention to the defensive line group, which looks like one of the deepest classes in recent memory. Does that mean they go get their guy in the first round, or will that allow them to wait and get a quality player on Day 2 while addressing position groups that don’t have as much talent early on? Pro Football Focus’ seven-round Steelers mock draft has them doing the latter with the DL waiting until Round 3.

The final draft order isn’t locked in yet, so the picks listed below are what PFF has down in its post. Tankathon shows slightly different picks in some of the rounds and also has one additional seventh-round pick for the Steelers. The final order will be released sometime after the Super Bowl.

Below is PFF’s seven-round mock draft for the Steelers:

Round One: Pick 21 – FSU CB Azareye’h Thomas

Thomas was at the Senior Bowl and looked very good throughout the week. For his size and length, he’s a fluid mover and by all accounts he made a strong case for himself as a first-round talent while in Mobile.

“Thomas has excellent size at 6-foot-1 and 191 pounds, and he uses his length and frame effectively in man coverage,” PFF’s Josh Liskiewitz wrote. “He gave up completions on less than 48% of throws into his coverage in each of the past two seasons and forced a combined 20 incompletions and two interceptions over that span.”

He fits the prototype of long, athletic corners that the Steelers have been after in recent years. He could make a solid partner across from Joey Porter Jr., especially with Cory Trice Jr. to complement the group off the bench.

Azaraye’h Thomas Scouting Report

Round Two: Pick 53 – Miami (FL) WR Xavier Restrepo

The Steelers have been searching for WR help for a year, and it’s becoming more urgent now that George Pickens is entering the final year of his rookie deal. Roman Wilson should be a contributor in 2025, but last year proved that the Steelers need to keep stocking the shelves. Restrepo was another Senior Bowl standout who showed off his physicality and high-end route running.

“Restrepo is an excellent route technician who consistently gets open off his breaks,” Liskiewitz wrote. “He also flashes the ability to make plays with the ball in his hands, as 545 of his 1,216 receiving yards in 2024 were earned after the catch.”

He compared himself to Steve Smith Sr. with a short, compact frame to pair with plenty of physicality and playmaking ability. The Steelers could use a reliable receiver who can get open and handle a high volume of targets while moving all over the field.

Xavier Restrepo Scouting Report

Round Three: Pick 85 – Notre Dame DL Rylie Mills

I am personally leaning toward the Steelers drafting a d-lineman earlier, and maybe even double dipping. Art Rooney II said as much during his end-of-season press tour. If they choose to wait until the third round, they could do a lot worse than Mills. He suffered a bad knee injury late in the 2024 season, but his play on the field is worth the wait since he likely won’t be participating much in the offseason program or even training camp. The Steelers need more immediate help, so this would likely need to be paired with an FA signing of significant magnitude.

“Mills was one of the top interior pass rushers in the country in 2024, recording 34 total pressures and a 14.1% pass-rush win rate,” Liskiewitz wrote.

If his listed measurements hold up, he is an ideal candidate for 5-tech DE, with versatility to play all across the defensive front.

Rylie Mills Scouting Report

Round Four: Pick 121 – Ohio State QB Will Howard

This is probably the most exciting pick of the entire seven-round mock. The Steelers need to take swings at the quarterback position until they solve their long-held issue. Howard is perhaps the most intriguing prospect in this class after winning the CFP Championship. In a weak QB class, he could be the top prospect outside of Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he has a better career than one or both of those guys.

“Howard is an excellent athlete for being such a well-built quarterback and flashes accuracy and touch to all parts of the field,” Liskiewitz wrote. “Besides a tough outing against Michigan, he racked up 12 big-time throws compared to two turnover-worthy plays in his other final seven games of the 2024 season.”

For what it’s worth, our Alex Kozora gave him a second-round grade and has him rated higher both Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe.

Will Howard Scouting Report

Round Five: Pick 163 – Michigan RB Kalel Mullings

Mullings is a big-bodied running back who didn’t play much until his fifth and final year at Michigan. He had nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards, including 948 rushing. At 6-1, 236 pounds he would be more of the thunder to Jaylen Warren’s lightning, but reports have indicated the Steelers might be on the search for lightning at the position. This is one of the most stacked running back classes in history, so there are probably better options in the middle rounds. Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy said there are as many as 30 draftable running backs this year.

“Mullings had a breakout season in 2024 and possesses the classic power that has long been synonymous with the Steelers’ run game,” Liskiewitz wrote. “He played through injuries and behind an inexperienced offensive line, earning 657 of his 948 yards after contact.”

Round Seven: Pick 225 – Eastern Washington WR Efton Chism III

Double dipping at the wide receiver position probably isn’t the worst idea. There has been a lot of buzz around the Steelers potentially trading George Pickens, and good FA WRs are extremely expensive. They need to try to stock the shelves through the draft. The Denver Broncos had success drafting Troy Franklin early and Devaughn Vele late and Vele had the better rookie season.

“Chism produced a whopping 855 of his 1,375 receiving yards after the catch in 2024, due in large part to forcing 29 missed tackles,” Liskiewitz wrote.

He played against lesser competition in Big Sky, but he seems to have been a weapon with the ball in his hands.

Round Seven: Pick 249 – Michigan State OG Luke Newman

Guard is a luxury pick in this draft, but it makes sense to have an eye on the future. Isaac Seumalo has one year remaining on his contract. Mason McCormick will probably start for at least the next few years, but the Steelers need to bring in competition for him and Spencer Anderson to solidify the OL, including its depth.

“Newman transferred to Michigan State from Holy Cross for the 2024 season and was excellent in pass protection, as he did not surrender a sack or hit on 417 pass plays,” Liskiewitz wrote.