Shannon Sharpe Shreds Mike Tomlin, Believes Steelers Should Dump George Pickens

Watching the Pittsburgh Steelers skid into the playoffs with a four-game losing streak, Shannon Sharpe didn’t hold back about Mike Tomlin, George Pickens, or the state of the Steelers heading into the postseason. Analyzing the team’s latest performance in which Pickens ended with one catch, zero yards, six targets and three drops, Sharpe thinks this marriage is careening towards divorce.

“I love when they punish bad behavior,” Sharpe said, referencing the Football Gods on his Nightcap podcast with co-host Chad Johnson. “They punish George Pickens tonight. And I love it. Yes, sir. And I’ve been telling you from day one. I say, you know what, Mike Tomlin, you condone George Pickens’ behavior. You tolerate things in a win you never would in a loss.”

Tomlin has stuck up for Pickens in seemingly every moment. Whether it was questions over his effort, his routes, or any moments of immaturity, Tomlin has given him a public pass.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson have discussed the situation throughout the season. Often focusing on the non-football headlines, they’ve debated if Pickens’ talent is worth the headache. Clearly the team’s best receiver, Pickens played his worst game of the season and arguably the worst of his career. He couldn’t haul in a deep downfield pass on third down early in the game and dropped two more underneath later on.

Since targets have been tracked in 1992, Pickens is the first Steeler to finish a game with at least six targets and zero yards.

“George Pickens basically lost them the game tonight because he was awful,” Sharpe said. “He was awful.”

After the game, QB Russell Wilson defended Pickens and made clear his confidence in him hasn’t wavered. But not even Johnson, who has defended Pickens throughout the season, could spin his performance this time around.

“What I can say? He had a bad game,” Johnson told Sharpe. “He has to watch that film. He has to have a better understanding. And you can’t perform like this.”

A sour note to wrap up his third regular season, Pickens may only have one more game before entering his first offseason eligible for a contract extension. Likely looking for a big-money deal that could reach $30 million per season, Sharpe doesn’t think Pittsburgh can entertain the idea.

“I don’t believe you can win with him. I want somebody else to win. I want him to grow with somebody else.”

Shannon Sharpe pointed to how the stories have ended for so many other Steelers receivers teeming with talent but were difficult to manage. Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, Diontae Johnson, and Chase Claypool all shared the same fate. Traded.

“Because that behavior, his play don’t overcompensate his behavior,” Sharpe said.

When Johnson agreed that Pickens isn’t at the talent level of Randy Moss, Sharpe doubled down and said the team must let him go.

Pickens ends his season with 900 yards and three touchdowns. Missing three games due to a hamstring injury did his production no favors, but unless he has a monster playoff game, he won’t enter the offseason negotiating from a position of strength.

“I think this game should force George Pickens to evaluate himself…he dropped everything. Those balls were in his hands and he dropped them. You know what it is Ocho, when he goes into a funk, he can’t pull himself out. You know why? He’s not strong enough up here yet,” Sharpe said, pointing to his head to note Pickens is weak mentally.

Still, Pickens has gotten away with his antics because of how much the Steelers need him, having nothing else at wide receiver. If the team wants to move on from him, they’ll need to bring in a host of talent at the position to compensate. Deciding Pickens’ future won’t be the team’s most immediate decision, as quarterback will be sorted out first. But it could become their most consequential decision of the looming offseason that may start one week from today.