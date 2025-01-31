Senior Bowl Interview: Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins Isn’t Your Typical Big-Bodied Receiver

MOBILE, Ala. – Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins isn’t your typical big-bodied receiver. At 6036, 217 pounds, Higgins blends body, route running, and natural hands to create separation and win contested catches. Following an impressive season in the Big 12, Higgins has been proving himself against top competition at the Senior Bowl.

For Higgins, the transition to the NFL means focusing on the details of his game, especially his route running, reliability, and ability to create separation.

“Being a receiver, you got to work on a whole bunch of things at all times,” Higgins said. “You can always work on your hands. You just want to be reliable to the quarterback. And then just working on those sharp cuts, coming out of routes and things like that—just being precise.”

At Iowa State, Higgins won with contested-catch skills and ability to attack leverage, but he acknowledges that sharpening his cuts and becoming more explosive out of his breaks will be key to his success in the NFL. His size allows him to box out defenders, but he wants to be just as effective creating separation in tight spaces.

Higgins has already taken steps to refine his craft, training at XPE Sports in Florida alongside Pro Hall of Fame semifinalist Anquan Boldin.

“It’s great insight for me,” Higgins said about working with Boldin. “Just trying to round out my game in all aspects.”

Higgins primarily played as an X receiver at Iowa State, but is confident he can fit anywhere in an offense

“I think I could do both,” Higgins said when asked about his positional versatility. “Whatever the team needs me to do to go out there and make plays, I want to do both.”

That willingness to adapt is a major selling point for NFL teams. With his size, body control, and reliable hands, Higgins can thrive outside in one-on-one matchups. He also has the footwork and spatial awareness to work inside against nickel corners and linebackers.

Higgins’ background as a high school basketball player plays a role in his ability to move fluidly on the field.

“Being a receiver, you can really still play basketball out there,” he said. “Releases, moves—they’re all very similar. I just try to incorporate those skill sets, put it into football, and be loose out there.”

Here is an example from the Senior Bowl practices, shared by Joe DeLeone on X.

I don't normally like posting reps where the WR blows past a defender this easily, but Jayden Higgins isn't supposed to be able to move like this at this size pic.twitter.com/jYsM44iIxH — Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) January 29, 2025

Higgins’ rise hasn’t been conventional. Before shining at Iowa State, he played at Eastern Kentucky, where he was a standout in the FCS ranks. The jump to Big 12 competition was a major transition, but Higgins handled it well, finishing the 2023 season with 1,000 yards and six touchdowns.

“The big thing transferring over was just the little details we had at Iowa State,” Higgins said. “The small intricacies were more emphasized there. Things like splits and route details—I had to get used to them, but I adjusted quickly.”

That attention to detail and adaptability is crucial for Higgins’ NFL success.

Higgins played under offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase at Iowa State, who has drawn interest from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

“That guy is amazing,” Higgins said. “I love Coach Scheelhaase. He’s a great person, super smart, always prepared. Just a great person in general.”

With Scheelhaase’s offense emphasizing precise route running and timing-based passing concepts, Higgins benefited from a pro-style approach that should ease his transition to the NFL.

Higgins has studied some of the league’s best big-bodied receivers, aiming to model aspects of his game after them.

“I really like Keenan Allen—the way he moves and releases,” he said. “Drake London, Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman—some of the bigger guys I like to watch as well.”

That mix of technicians (Allen), size-based dominators (London, Pittman), and contested-catch threats (Tee Higgins) aligns with how Higgins plays. He already has the catch radius and frame to box out defenders. If he continues refining his route running and separation quickness, he could develop into a high-end possession receiver with big-play upside.

Higgins has looked smooth in one-on-one drills here, showing his ability to separate at the top of routes and finish plays downfield. With an impressive Senior Bowl performance, Higgins may hear his name called within the first 50 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Here is my full scouting report on Higgins.