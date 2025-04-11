Insider Believes Steelers Love WR Jayden Higgins As George Pickens Trade Rumors Swirl

On draft night, Jayden Higgins could be brought in at the same time George Pickens is sent out. The Pittsburgh Steelers have done plenty of homework on top-100 wide receivers, leading some to speculate if Pickens will be traded two weeks from today. Reporter and insider James Palmer hears that’s a possibility. Higgins, a similar physical combat-catch receiver, could step in and replace him.

“There’s a lot of people who believe George Pickens’ time is limited,” Palmer said during a Bleacher Report livestream Friday. “It’s why they did the DK deal. It’s why they paid DK what they did. You don’t pay both of them that. Do they look for a high-volume No. 2 guy like a Jayden Higgins? Man, would they love to have him. I know they would love to have him.”

Pittsburgh has touted the idea of pairing Metcalf with Pickens, creating one of the league’s best 1-2 vertical duos. Players who can win 1v1 and would compel defenses to play two-high shells to give both cornerbacks help over the top. That softens up the running game, opens up the middle of the field, and improves the offense overall.

But the Steelers also know retaining Pickens beyond 2025 is doubtful. His volatile personality has made the team unwilling to invest in him contractually. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, he’s destined to walk into 2026 free agency. If Pittsburgh receives a strong enough offer with the confidence they can draft his replacement, dealing him now might make sense.

Higgins profiles similar to Pickens. An even bigger body at 6044, 214 pounds, he’s physical and can win downfield with great tracking ability. Transferring in from Eastern Kentucky, he made an immediate impact with two strong seasons at Iowa State. His best season came in 2024, catching 87 passes for more than 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns.

He’s currently projected as a solid Day Two selection and one of Pittsburgh’s nearly 30 pre-draft visitors.

When it comes to splash offseason moves, the Steelers haven’t been afraid of making them. Trading for Metcalf was an unprecedented type of decision, and by comparison, moving Pickens would feel less shocking. But trading him means the Steelers must get it right with a No. 2 opposite Metcalf, be it Higgins or someone else, or else the offense will feel one weapon short in 2025.