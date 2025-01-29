Senior Bowl Interview: BGSU TE Harold Fannin Jr. Credits Combat Catches For Big Leap In Production

MOBILE, Alabama – The Senior Bowl brings together some of the most talented NFL Draft prospects, and among them is Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin Jr., an exciting player eager to prove himself. I had the chance to speak with Fannin, where he reflected on his growth as a player and the preparation he’s undergone for the NFL.

For Fannin, growth has been about learning the nuances of his position. Transitioning from playing primarily on the outside in high school to working as a tight end at Bowling Green wasn’t always smooth. He highlighted one area that challenged him early on but has now become a strength.

“I’d probably say catching in traffic. It’s different going from high school to college—moving inside and having to navigate through traffic,” Fannin said. “But that’s something I’ve really worked on and improved.”

This improvement is clear in his tape, where Fannin consistently makes plays over the middle of the field, hauling in contested catches in tight windows. His ability to absorb contact while securing the ball is one of the reasons he was so productive, breaking the tight end single-season receiving record with 1,555 yards.

When asked about his approach to preparing for competition, Fannin emphasized the importance of film study and coachability.

“Just keep watching film and talking to the coaches,” he explained. “These NFL coaches know what they’re talking about. I’m just taking in all the coaching I can to be as prepared as possible.”

It’s a simple yet effective strategy, and Fannin’s eagerness to absorb knowledge will serve him well as he transitions to the pros.

When asked about matching up against defenders during Senior Bowl practices, Fannin’s confidence was evident. “I’m ready for all of it,” he said with a grin. Whether it’s taking on linebackers in one-on-ones or blocking star defensive linemen, Fannin is excited to showcase his skill set in Mobile.

He measured in at 6031, 238 pounds with 33 ¼-inch arms. Paired with his athleticism, that makes him a matchup issue against both defensive backs and linebackers with only the very best safeties and linebackers able to cover.

Here’s a clip of his high-end movement skills for the tight end position from FFDynastyGrill on X.

Harold Fannin does not move like a TE 👀 pic.twitter.com/zrGAUifrUF — The Dynasty Grill (@FFDynastyGrill) January 28, 2025

Fannin has helped put Bowling Green back on the scouting map, contributing as the star playmaker in the passing game. His improvement year to year is evident, with Fannin’s stats noticeably jumping in each of his three seasons. As he takes the next step in his career, Fannin is a name to watch at the Senior Bowl. Fannin could cement himself as a top-50 prospect with a strong showing here.