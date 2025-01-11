Schefter: Steelers To Pull Out ‘All Stops’ Against Ravens, Including ‘Sprinkling’ Of Justin Fields

With their backs against the wall and slumping into the playoffs with a four-game losing streak, the Pittsburgh Steelers are playing with house money against the Baltimore Ravens later tonight. For an offense held at or under 17 points in four-straight games, something that hasn’t happened since 2003, they’re willing to do whatever it takes to move the ball against an improved Ravens’ defense. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that includes using QB Justin Fields.

Appearing on NFL Countdown Saturday morning, Schefter said everything is on the table for the Steelers’ offense.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to pull out all stops, which includes sprinkling in their quarterback Justin Fields,” Schefter told the show. “Later on today, we could see, are expected to see, a sprinkling of Fields to spice up things on what has become a stagnant Steelers’ offense as of late. They’re hoping that brings a little bit of a spark.”

That aligns with what the Steelers’ coaches have hinted throughout the week. Head coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged playing Fields was on the table this week while OC Arthur Smith made a “burn the boats” reference to turning over every option to win.

His role has been limited despite the idea being talked up after Justin Fields was replaced by Russell Wilson mid-season. Injuries have played a factor, missing Week 8 with a hamstring pull and lasting just one snap in Week 15 thanks to an abdominal injury that caused him to miss the next two games. But, healthy in Week 18’s finale, in which Pittsburgh employed a run-heavy plan, Fields didn’t see a single snap as the Steelers’ running game struggled to find traction.

The Ravens boast the NFL’s No. 1 run defense, making the traditional running game difficult. A dynamic player like Justin Fields could create more and use his athleticism to win the edge and make plays in space. He’ll also force the defense to account for him, stressing their run fits more than Russell Wilson.

Though Fields is likely to see the field, his exact snap count is uncertain.

“We’ll see how much they decide to use him later on,” Schefter said.

Some of his usage could be circumstantial and game-flow dependent. But if Pittsburgh wants to maximize Justin Fields and their chances of getting the offense going, using him beyond ultra-situational moments, such as third-and-short and the goal line, would be wise.