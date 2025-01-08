Arthur Smith Open To Using Justin Fields Against Ravens: ‘We Aren’t Going To Leave Any Stone Unturned’

He has played just 13 snaps since Week 6 — and none since Week 15 — but that could all change on Saturday night for Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Justin Fields.

Entering the AFC Wild Card matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium at 8 p.m. Saturday night, the Steelers are aiming to leave no stone unturned offensively in an effort to win the playoff game. That includes potentially utilizing Fields and his unique skill set.

After head coach Mike Tomlin stated Monday during his weekly press conference that he is open to utilizing Fields in a high-stakes playoff game against the Ravens, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith echoed Tomlin’s comments, stating the Steelers will use everything at their disposal offensively.

That includes Fields.

“We aren’t going to leave any stone left unturned. You are in a single-elimination tournament. I use the analogy burn the boats because you have to survive and advance,” Smith told reporters regarding the use of Fields against the Ravens, according to a tweet from Mark Kaboly. “We will use everything at our disposal. That’s the appropriate thing to do.”

It is the appropriate thing to do, but it does come with some risk.

Justin Fields has not played a snap since Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles when he injured his abdomen on an 8-yard run, taking a late hit from Eagles safety Reed Blankenship in the process. Prior to that run, Fields had played just 11 snaps since being the starting quarterback for the first six games of the season.

After Russell Wilson took over as the starter in Week 7, Fields played just three snaps against the Ravens in Week 11, seven snaps against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12, two snaps against the Bengals in Week 13, and then just the one snap against the Eagles before getting injured.

He missed games against the Ravens in Week 16 and the Chiefs in Week 17 before being healthy for the regular-season finale against the Bengals in Week 18. Still, he did not take a snap.

But now, in a do-or-die situation in the playoffs, he could see the field and be a key component for the Steelers offensively. It’s not as if Fields is going to be the starter all of a sudden, or play a heavy number of snaps, but utilizing him in some short-yardage situations, giving the defense a different look in the red zone, or whatever it may be in the end is the right call by the Steelers.

Leave no stone unturned. Search for answers everywhere and use all the talent at your disposal. That especially means Fields. Hopefully Smith and the Steelers have a good plan in place for the young quarterback.