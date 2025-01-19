Report: Falcons Pass Over Steelers Grady Brown For DC Job

The Atlanta Falcons have hired Jeff Ulbrich to be their next defensive coordinator, passing up Pittsburgh Steelers DBs Coach Grady Brown after interviewing him for the position.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero shared the news Saturday night.

The #Falcons are hiring Jeff Ulbrich as their defensive coordinator, per sources. A former NFL linebacker, Ulbrich finished last season as the #Jets interim coach. Now he reunites with close friend Raheem Morris in Atlanta, where they worked together from 2015-20. pic.twitter.com/aw1BJexL6L — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2025

Ulbrich had previously served as the New York Jets interim head coach. Though he interviewed for the full-time role, the fact he’s accepting the Falcons’ coordinator positions means he wasn’t in contention to remain in New York. Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has interviewed for the job and awaits to see if he’ll be part of a second round of interviews.

Brown has been the Steelers’ secondary coach since 2021. An obscure hire at the time after bouncing around at a slew of colleges, he had just accepted a job with Houston before Pittsburgh interviewed and hired him for his first full-time NFL job. Considered a young riser on the coaching staff, he was in charge of the team’s takeaway and turnover culture this season. Pittsburgh tied for the league-lead with 33 takeaways, including five interceptions from veteran CB Donte Jackson in his first year with the Steelers and four picks from UDFA Beanie Bishop Jr.

Brown’s interview with the Falcons occurred on Friday. One day later, they chose Ulbrich to replace Jimmy Lake, who lasted just one year on Raheem Morris’ coaching staff.

While the Steelers’ unit had its struggles highlighted by miscommunication and CB Joey Porter Jr.’s penalties, Brown is well-regarded as a coach and could be a coordinator someday. This was his first interview for a coordinator position. He was part of a crowded and well-established field that included Wink Martindale, Lou Anarumo, and Ulbrich among others. Unless he receives other coordinator looks this cycle, Brown will return to Pittsburgh for 2025.

Beyond Brown and Smith, Steelers’ Director of Pro Scouting Sheldon White received a request from the Las Vegas Raiders for their GM vacancy. That interview either has yet to take place or be announced.