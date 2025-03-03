Report: Former Steelers Coach Grady Brown Hired By Saints

Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive backs coach Grady Brown has found his next NFL stop. According to CBS Sports and 247 Sports’ reporter Matt Zenitz, the New Orleans Saints are expected to hire Brown.

Brown will be part of head coach Kellen Moore’s new-look coaching staff. It’s not immediately clear what title Brown will hold. Per the Saints’ website, only three defensive assistants have been hired and none of the trio carry the defensive back title. However, media reports note Terry Joseph has been hired as the team’s secondary/pass game coordinator, so perhaps Brown will work in assistant capacity.

With an expiring contract, Brown was not re-signed by the Steelers this offseason. He was one of two coaches to depart the organization, joining LBs Coach Aaron Curry who accepted the linebackers coach with the New York Jets under head coach Aaron Glenn.

Regarded as a rising positional coach, Brown received his first coordinator interview this cycle, interviewing for the Atlanta Falcons’ DC position. He ultimately lost out to Jeff Ublrich.

Hired in 2021 after a long college coaching career, Grady Brown received high marks for furthering the Steelers’ turnover culture, tied for the team lead with 33 takeaways in 2024. CB Donte Jackson set a single-season best with five interceptions with UDFA corner Beanie Bishop Jr. picked off four passes, second-most ever by a Steelers’ undrafted free agent behind Hall of Famer Jack Butler.

But Pittsburgh’s secondary experienced repeated communication breakdowns during their five-game losing streak, while CB Joey Porter Jr. struggled to clean up his penalties. They came in bunches, including a six-flag disaster against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Most of Brown’s coaching career has been spent in the south with stops at LSU, Texas Southern, and he had just taken a job at Houston before being hired by Pittsburgh. Brown also grew up in the south, playing high school in Birmingham before becoming a DB for Alabama A&M in the late 1990s.

The Steelers hired Gerald Alexander to replace Brown as the team’s defensive backs coach. He served on Pittsburgh’s staff as an assistant in 2022 and 2023 before landing the Las Vegas Raiders’ safety job in 2024. Scott McCurley is the team’s new inside linebackers coach to replace Curry. Overall, the Steelers made just a handful of coaching staff changes after hiring seven new coaches in 2024.