Ravens Make Roster Moves Ahead Of Playoff Game

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated a pair of wide receivers ahead of Saturday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They elevated WRs Keith Kirkwood and Anthony Miller for tonight’s Wild Card contest.

They will help replace No. 1 receiver Zay Flowers, out with a knee injury, while Deonte Harty remains on injured reserve and wasn’t activated by the team.

Kirkwood has appeared in 31 games, starting six, and made 24 career receptions. His best production came as a rookie in 2018, catching 13 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Bouncing between New Orleans and Carolina, he returned to the Saints in 2023 to catch five passes for 37-yards and one touchdown. Signed by the Ravens in the offseason, he spent most of 2024 on the team’s practice squad.

Miller will be a name familiar to Steelers’ fans, spending 2021-2023 with the team. But most of that time was spent either on the team’s practice squad or injured reserve, catching just one pass for 2-yards in 2021. The beginning of his career was successful, going for over 400-yards in each of his first three seasons with the Chicago Bears.

In 2024, he’s appeared two games with the Ravens this year, catching one pass for 16-yards in a Week 17 win over the Houston Texans. Miller has appeared in 52 games, catching 141 passes for 1,605-yards and 12 touchdowns.

Pittsburgh and Baltimore kickoff tonight at 8 PM/EST.