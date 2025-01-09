Pending Free Agent Najee Harris Focused On Playoffs, Not ‘Whatever Happens’ In Offseason

Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers had an unappealing list of pending internal free agents. The group was “led” by QB Mason Rudolph, the biggest name in the will-he-won’t-he re-sign discussion. After him, there was special teams ace Miles Killebrew, rotational defensive lineman Armon Watts, and the like. Names that wouldn’t make or break the Steelers’ offseason. This year will be different. With a slew of starters set to hit the market, many could be playing their last game for Pittsburgh in two days. That includes RB Najee Harris, who is aware but not dwelling on the uncertainty heading into Saturday’s game.

“Compartmentalized. It’s not hard,” Harris said of a split-minded mentality via The Trib’s Chris Adamski. “But realizing the situation, what it is. You realize what it is. Go back in the offseason, whatever happens after this season. See what you can work on, see what happens next.”

On an expiring contract, RB Najee Harris says he’s been aware that this could be his last game with the Steelers. But he doesn’t dwell on sentimentality. pic.twitter.com/DzhX6VHwxv — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) January 9, 2025

The Steelers’ first-round pick in 2021, Najee Harris has fallen between superstar and bust. Durable and consistent, he’s still yet to miss a game due and has rushed for 1,000 yards in each of the last four seasons, the only player in the league to do so. A power runner, he has had highlight moments of stiff-arming defenders into the ground and when defenses have tired, Harris has taken advantage.

But Harris has a plodding 3.9-yard career average with few big runs. Pittsburgh’s running game has achieved volume but not the efficiency the team hoped for. After declining his fifth-year option in May and Harris not improving in 2024, the odds of him being re-signed feel well shy of 50 percent.

Pittsburgh could look to add juice its backfield this offseason. Jaylen Warren is a restricted free agent who should easily be retained with a second-round tender. And this year’s draft is full of talented running backs who shouldn’t require the premium pick Harris did.

For the moment, all Harris and Pittsburgh are focused on is Baltimore. The Ravens enter with the regular season’s toughest run defense in nearly every major category from yards per carry and yards per game to runs of 10 or more yards. If the Steelers are going to win, they’ll have to break through that wall. Should that happen, it could create a change in the organization’s heart to bring Harris back or a good swan song to go out on, earning at least one playoff win with the team that selected him.