Monson: Steelers ‘Have Basically No Chance’ In Playoffs If Russell Wilson-George Pickens Connection Is Faulty

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t find the end zone when they beat the Baltimore Ravens earlier this season, but that doesn’t mean their offense was totally inept. George Pickens had a big game, reeling in eight passes for 89 yards. He was a big part of why the Steelers won that game. Without him, they lost the rematch. Now, he has a chance to help the Steelers beat their most bitter rival again. Analyst Sam Monson of The 33rd Team believes the Steelers need Pickens and Russell Wilson to re-establish the connection they had earlier in the season if Pittsburgh wants to win tomorrow night in Baltimore.

“It’s [Russell] Wilson and George Pickens combined,” Monson said recently on his Check the Mic podcast. “That combination was what was unlocked with Russell Wilson coming into the lineup as the starting quarterback.

“Obviously, Pickens has been hurt, but then he was back and dropping everything. That connection needs to fire, otherwise I think the Steelers have basically no chance. They need those big plays. They need those contested catches from Pickens.”

Until Wilson threw a pick-six, the Steelers were keeping pace with the Ravens when they didn’t have Pickens on Dec. 21. However, Monson is still likely correct that the Steelers are going to need Pickens to be more locked in this week if the Steelers want to win this game.

Since returning from injury, Pickens hasn’t exactly given the Steelers’ offense life. Against the Kansas City Chiefs, he hauled in one deep shot, but besides that, he didn’t make much of an impact. His performance against the Cincinnati Bengals was even worse. It was arguably Pickens’ worst game as a pro. He only recorded one catch for zero yards with multiple drops.

Not all of those catches were easy to make but Pickens has a track record of making difficult plays. Throughout this season, his attitude has been a problem. When Pickens isn’t mentally locked in, the Steelers usually have a tougher time winning games.

To beat the Ravens, the Steelers’ offense needs to be better. Not only is the Ravens’ offense a juggernaut, but their defense has totally turned things around. They’ve been playing like a complete team, and the Steelers probably need some chunk plays if they want to compete.

The Steelers have won games this season without Pickens being a huge factor, but more often than not, a big performance from Pickens leads to the Steelers winning. He and Wilson have generally had a fantastic connection this year, but the last few games it has been off. They need to get back on the same page quickly. If they don’t, their season could be over.