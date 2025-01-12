‘I’ll Shovel Snow Since I Can’t Touch The Field:’ Cordarrelle Patterson Shares On Instagram After Zero-Snap Game

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Cordarrelle Patterson didn’t log an offensive snap for the first time all season in the team’s Wild Card Round loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night, and he may not have been happy with that decision. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Patterson posted on his story, “Guess I’ll shovel snow since I can’t touch the field n shit.”

Patterson added laughing emojis after his comment, and it’s unclear whether he’s genuinely upset over not playing or is just trying to make light of the situation. Signed primarily for his return abilities, Patterson also played some running back and receiver for the Steelers this year, playing 110 offensive snaps. He logged 32 carries for 135 yards, 12 receptions for 80 yards, and a touchdown through the air in Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Cordarrelle Patterson played on special teams against the Ravens on Saturday night and returned one kick for 26 yards. The Steelers got down early and didn’t run the ball much, and with Patterson the clear-cut RB3 behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, it’s not a huge surprise that he didn’t get an offensive snap in a game where the Steelers only ran the ball 11 times. Granted, they didn’t run the ball well, with just 29 yards on the ground, although Patterson had struggled as a runner in recent weeks and probably wouldn’t have given the group all that much of a boost anyway.

But with one year left on his contract in Pittsburgh, Patterson’s potential discontent is worth watching. He’s a possible cut candidate this offseason, but with Najee Harris set to be a free agent, there’s a chance he could return as depth behind Jaylen Warren. The Steelers are also likely to sign or draft a running back, though, and Patterson may not be needed, especially with his special teams ability waning. He averaged just 21.8 yards per return this season, which was his career-low, just narrowly worse than the 21.9 yards per return he had last season.

If Cordarrelle Patterson is genuinely upset with his usage, the Steelers will likely have no issue moving on. But given it was the first game he didn’t log a snap all season, Patterson could also just be joking around and having some fun with the snowy conditions and poking some fun at the whole thing.