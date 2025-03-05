The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ WR Options Growing, Own Free Agent Predictions, Offensive FA Want List & More

Season 15, Episode 100 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the growing list of wide receivers who could be available to the Pittsburgh Steelers at the start of the new league year. This includes us talking about WR Darius Slayton and WR Davante Adams, just to name a few.

Will the Steelers have any interest in former Philadelphia Eagles CB Darius Slay? We discuss his availability. We also discuss the availability of QB Sam Darnold after the Minnesota Vikings did not use the franchise tag on him.

Is there a possibility that Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders falls in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft? Alex and I discuss Dane Brugler recently mocking Sanders to the Steelers at 21st overall.

Former NFL agent Joel Corry recently predicted the free agent market values of Steelers QB Justin Fields and RB Najee Harris, so we review those during this show.

Alex has built an offensive free agent want list for the Steelers, so we review the players he has on it. Alex and I also go over our individual predictions for the several Steelers players who are set to become free agents next week. We tell you which ones we think might re-sign.

This 118-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. We end this show by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

