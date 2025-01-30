‘I Might Get Cut:’ Cory Trice Jr. Opens Up About Tearing ACL During Rookie Year

Cory Trice Jr.’s journey has been anything but easy. Selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round of the 2023 draft, Trice looked like a better player in college than that selection would indicate. However, injuries were a major concern with him, most notably a torn ACL in 2021. Unfortunately, those issues followed him to the NFL as he tore his other ACL before his rookie season even began. It sounds like that experience left him feeling negative about his chances of making the team that year.

“I’m like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on, but something ain’t right,'” Trice said Thursday on Christian Kuntz’s podcast. “So, lay on the ground, knee. And then after that, I had got it checked up and it was my ACL and all that type of stuff. I was like, ‘Okay, I did this before.’

“But then, before all that, when it first happened, like you said, I’m like, ‘Oh man, I might get cut.’ Or ‘Oh man, I don’t know what’s about to go on.’ I don’t got no foundation, so I don’t know what’s about to happen.”

Trice wasn’t wrong to be worried about his future. Most seventh-round draft picks do not have a guaranteed roster spot. They need all the time they can get on the field before the season starts to prove themselves. Trice tore his ACL shortly after the start of training camp, which did not bode well for his chances of sticking with the Steelers.

Fortunately, he had impressed up to that point, and the Steelers stuck by him, reassuring him of his spot on the team.

“The coaches that came and talked to me, the players that came and chopped it up with me,” Trice said, “and then after that it was just like, ‘Okay, now I know I’m going to be here next year. I know I’m gonna have a chance to prove myself.'”

There were reports that Trice had stood out in offseason activities before training camp, so it makes sense that they wouldn’t give up on him so quickly. He does have a unique blend of size and athleticism, making him an intriguing prospect.

This season, Trice dealt with some more bad injury luck, but he did see some regular season action. In that time, he seemed to prove that the Steelers were right to put their faith in him. He even notched his first NFL interception, helping the Steelers beat the Denver Broncos in Week 2.

Not many late Day 3 draft picks receive as much trust from their team as Trice, but it’s clear the Steelers see something in him. He never stopped working, carving out a role with the Steelers in his first real season. Now, he could be in line for an even bigger opportunity.

At the moment, corner is a serious need for the Steelers. Joey Porter Jr. was fine last year, but he didn’t take the jump many expected from him. Meanwhile, Donte Jackson and Cam Sutton are pending free agents. Trice could fight for a starting spot opposite Porter in 2025. The team will likely add to that room, but Trice should have a chance to compete for that spot. He just needs to stay healthy.