Depot After Dark: Cowboys Sign Former Steelers CB, Weird Ravens Pro Bowl History, Hakeem Butler Signs With UFL

COWBOYS SIGN FORMER STEELERS CB

At this point in the NFL season, some teams are just trying to fill out their rosters and see what they have for next year. The Dallas Cowboys are one of those teams. They had playoff aspirations, but then lost quarterback Dak Prescott for the year, derailing their season. Now, they’ve brought on former Steelers corner Luq Barcoo to their practice squad, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 on Twitter.

Barcoo had an on-again, off-again relationship with the Steelers in 2023. He has yet to play in 2024, but it looks like he could catch on with the Cowboys. Hopefully, he impresses them this week and gets a chance to make their roster in 2025.

#Cowboys sign Luq Barcoo and Jack Anderson to practice squad — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 1, 2025

FLOWERS FIRST RAVENS PRO BOWL WR

The Baltimore Ravens are one of the younger teams in the NFL. They were only created in 1996, while the Steelers have been around since 1933. However, that doesn’t mean the Ravens aren’t accomplished. They have won two Super Bowls. One accomplishment they didn’t have was a player making the Pro Bowl as a wide receiver. Thanks to Zay Flowers, that’s now changed.

Flowers was an impactful rookie last year, and this year, he’s taken his game to another level. As reporter Jamison Hensley of ESPN made note of on Twitter, Flowers is the first Raven to make the Pro Bowl as a receiver. They’ve had receivers make the Pro Bowl, but as return specialists. Flowers has earned this honor, putting up over 70 catches and 1,000 yards this year.

Zay Flowers is the first Ravens player to make the Pro Bowl as a wide receiver in the team's 29-year history — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 2, 2025

Hakeem Butler Back In UFL

Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Hakeem Butler is back in the UFL ahead of the spring league in 2025. Butler re-upped with the St. Louis Battlehawks to try and dominate the league for another season.

The UFL has announced the following transactions… pic.twitter.com/hP3HPbBMfE — UFL Communications Department (@UFL_PR) January 2, 2025

Last season, Butler led the team with 45 receptions, 652 yards, and five touchdowns. A height/weight prospect, Butler’s always brought plenty of buzz but struggled to show it in the NFL. His stint with Pittsburgh didn’t end well, never showing much of a chance to crack the 53-man roster. Turning 29 in May, his chances of getting back in the league are slipping away.

BROWNS STARTING ZAPPE

This week, the Steelers need a little help if they want to win the AFC North. They need to beat the Cincinnati Bengals, but they also need the Cleveland Browns to beat the Baltimore Ravens. That was always going to be a longshot, but now, it seems like the Browns are going to be even bigger underdogs.

According to AP sportswriter Tom Withers on Twitter, the Browns will be starting Bailey Zappe at quarterback this week. Zappe joined the Browns during the middle of this season to provide them with quarterback depth. Now, he’ll be starting for them. He’s started a handful of games in the NFL, but he hasn’t played at a high level. The Steelers’ hopes for the division crown now partly rest on his shoulders.

AP source says Bailey Zappe will start at quarterback for the Browns on Saturday. He'll be No. 40 since 1999. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) January 2, 2025

Plumlee On The Field

UDFA John Rhys Plumlee, with the Steelers in training camp who became a fan favorite, has been signed to the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad.

We've signed rookie receiver John Rhys Plumlee off practice squad and placed Brady Russell on injured reserve. Read more » https://t.co/8bKtY7OaDX pic.twitter.com/s2VMQWUQue — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 3, 2025

Plumlee signed with Pittsburgh as a quarterback and repped there throughout the summer. But the Steelers maximized his athleticism and versatility, dabbling at receiver while working as a returner and special teamer. He spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars before being signed by Seattle in November. Now listed as a wide receiver, we’ll see if Plumlee can dress and make his NFL debut Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.