Cowherd Bearish On Steelers 2025 Chances: ‘Pittsburgh Isn’t Making The Playoffs Next Year’

While the Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t used to playoff success recently, they are used to making it there. The Steelers have made it to the postseason four times in the past five years. As unimpressive as they’ve been once they’ve got there, Pittsburgh has made themselves mainstays in the annual playoff race.

However, some think that the tide could change soon. Ahead of an offseason that, as Mike Tomlin himself describes it, is one which will see a lot of organizational change, we could see a different looking Steelers team in 2025. Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd thinks the new version will be a downgrade, as he explained on The Herd on Tuesday.

“Pittsburgh’s not making the playoffs next year,” Cowherd said. “They’re not. [Joe] Burrow is arguably, on any given Sunday, the best quarterback in the league. And Lamar Jackson’s amazing. A lot of these great quarterbacks aren’t getting worse in the AFC, and the young ones are getting better.”

Looking at the rest of the AFC North, there are reasons to be both pessimistic and optimistic about the Steelers’ playoff chances in the near future. The Baltimore Ravens aren’t showing any signs of slowing down soon, with Lamar Jackson alive in the race for his third MVP award. The Cincinnati Bengals have a ton of talent, and there is a chance that they will keep their core together and remain a threat in the division. However, there’s just as likely a possibility that they will look different themselves next year.

As for the Steelers, Cowherd specifically cited the quarterback situation, as well as Mike Tomlin, as the reasons the Steelers won’t make the playoffs.

“So with Pittsburgh’s current staff and quarterback situation, they’re not a playoff team… Pittsburgh thinks they’ve got it figured out, and they don’t know offense. Mike Tomlin, completely tone deaf to offense… They’re broken.”

The Steelers’ current quarterback situation isn’t exciting. There’s a chance one of Justin Fields or Russell Wilson will return in 2025, and we will see more of the same. However, neither are under contract, and the Steelers could opt for something more enticing. Free agents like Sam Darnold or Aaron Rodgers could excite Pittsburgh.

While the Steelers’ draft pick isn’t high enough for an elite QB prospect, it’s always possible to land a quarterback in the later rounds. Guys like Jalen Milroe and Jaxson Dart will be available on Day 2.

Cowherd also points at Tomlin. Many people are taking the same stance. Still, the Steelers will not be making any changes regarding Tomlin in the near future. He admitted himself that this offseason would see change. Whether that makes the Steelers contenders for the playoffs or not remains up in the air.