Bengals Talented Rookie WR Jermaine Burton Won’t Travel To Play Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals will be one player short in their all-in effort to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend and keep their playoff hopes alive. Per the team via reporter Ben Baby, rookie Jermaine Burton isn’t making the trip to Pittsburgh and will not play against the Steelers due to a coaching decision.

Bengals WR Jermaine Burton will not travel with the team because of a coach’s decision, the team announced. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 3, 2025

Burton, the team’s third-round pick of April’s draft, has had a slew of issues in the NFL already. Regarded as a character concern coming out of Alabama with big talent but also big headaches, it’s unclear why Burton isn’t making the trip with the team. But it’s not the first time he’s put himself in the team’s doghouse. In November, he was a healthy scratch for missing a Saturday walkthrough practice.

At the time, head coach Zac Taylor said it was a “necessary decision.”

Zac Taylor cites problems late in the week that led to Jermaine Burton's benching today. "Today was a necessary step we had to make. We are going to get him back in the fold." pic.twitter.com/HdcOOVpMAR — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) November 3, 2024

Teammates attempted to support him but made clear it was a lesson Burton had to learn.

“I’ve talked to Jermaine before — not for that situation. But at the end of the day, you going to learn from the situations,” WR Ja’Marr Chase said via CBS Sports. “I had to do the same thing. So, I mean you just learn from your situation until you get what’s going on and see the consequences that have been coming. Then you’re going to understand and get your head screwed on right.”

CB Mike Hilton also noted that Burton’s actions were hurting himself and the team.

Now, it seems like Burton has done something else to squander the chance to play in a game.

Even in the 14 games he has played, Burton’s impact has been muted. He has just five receptions across 131 offensive snaps, buried on the depth chart behind Chase, Tee Higgins, and Andrei Iosivas. When Burton’s found the ball, he’s made plays. He’s averaged 26.8 yards on his four receptions, including downfield grabs of 41 and 47 yards.

But he’s failed to catch a pass since Week 11 and seen his playing time dwindle. Now, he won’t dress tomorrow night. While it’s a decision that won’t impact the Bengals’ high-flying offense, it’s a sign that taking a chance on Burton’s talent despite character concerns has backfired in spectacular fashion.