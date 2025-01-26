2025 East-West Shrine Bowl Practice Notes, Day 2

DENTON, TEXAS — We are rolling around here in Denton, Texas at the University of North Texas’ indoor practice facility for the 100th edition of the East-West Shrine Bowl.

This year, myself, Joe Clark, Dr. Melanie Friedlander, Troy Montgomery and Steven Pavelka are in Texas to cover the Shrine Bowl for Steelers Depot. The crew jumped in a rental car and made the 45-minute trek to Denton and the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility at North Texas for the second day of the East-West Shrine Bowl Sunday.

View the Shrine Bowl player measurements here.

Below is a compilation of our notes from Sunday’s second practice for the East and West teams. In case you missed Day 1’s practice notes, they are here.

JOSH CARNEY’S NOTES:

WEST TEAM —

The West team was up first on Day 2 at the East-West Shrine Bowl, and like I did on Saturday, I paid close attention to the wide receivers and cornerbacks as I have those as some of the biggest needs for the Steelers entering the offseason. After a strong Day 1, North Carolina cornerback Alijah Huzzie got off to a fast start on Day 2. He was consistently praised by the DBs coach for his footwork in individual drills, and later parlayed that into a strong showing in 1-on-1s and team runs.

In a team session late in practice, Huzzie had a big pass breakup on a crossing route, sticking in the receiver’s hip pocket before playing the ball perfectly for the PBU. But, his strong day ended in a bit of disappointment as he went down with what appeared to be a leg injury. Huzzie was spotted after practice with a knee brace on, so we’ll see what his status is.

California cornerback Nohl Williams is one of the top cornerbacks here in Texas and looked the part on Day 2. He has impressive size (listed at 6’1″, 200 but did not measure in) and moves very well for his size. He’s long, too, and looks ideal at the position for the new-age cornerback.

Not to be overlooked though is Rutgers cornerback Robert Longerbeam (5105, 171). He’s a physical player despite his lighter weight and has been one of the steadiest performers here. He’s been sticky in coverage and that continued Sunday morning. He’s giving guys fits off the line and is right there to contest the catch in 1-on-1s and in team. Remember the name moving forward.

After wide receiver and defensive back drills, the West team moved into a team run session, and early on Purdue C Gus Hartwig and Minnesota QB Max Brosmer had some snapping issues early on, with one snap hitting the turf for a fumble, and another not being snapped quickly enough, resulting in a penalty. It was the start of a tough day for Hartwig, who later had issues in 1-on-1 drills against defensive linemen.

Speaking of defensive linemen, Indiana defensive tackle CJ West (6005, 314) continues to grab my attention. He’s a stout run defender, but he’s really getting the chance to flash his pass rush prowess in 1-on-1 drills. He’s flashed his power, but also showed off serious explosion in tight, winning with a swim move a couple of times.

SMU EDGE Elijah Roberts (6032, 290) had quite a day in the trenches. He won matchups in 1-on-1 time and time again, showing speed to power and a couple of nice inside counters to beat tackles. He also was stout as a run defender in team sessions, controlling the point of attack.

The best defensive lineman on the field though was Maryland’s Jordan Phillips (6012, 318). Physical specimen, and he’s showing it time and time again. He was nearly unblockable in 1-on-1 drills throughout the morning session. He’d win with power, win with speed, and win with his hand usage. Really intriguing guy.

On the other side of the line, Boston College iOL Drew Kendall (6035, 304) was impressive. A center at Boston College, Kendall has received some work at guard during the first two days. He’s the son of 12-year NFL player Pete Kendall, so he has the NFL bloodlines. He’s had two strong days and continues to pique my interest.

To close out the practice, Minnesota QB Max Brosmer (6013, 216) threw an interception down the middle on play-action to Arizona State safety Shamari Simmons, on which Simmons made a great leaping catch. Missouri QB Brady Cook (6017, 209), who has met twice with the Steelers in the pre-draft process, had a nice strike on the run to Colorado wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (5092, 177), showing off his mobility and accuracy off platform. But it was UCLA QB Ethan Garbers (6020, 205), a late add to the Shrine Bowl, who played well in the team session, making some big-time throws down the field, including a big hole shot to UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III, who unfortunately dropped it.

EAST TEAM —

Early on in the East practice, Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans — after participating Saturday — was not dressed for practice Sunday morning, and that likely puts an end to his time on the field at the Shrine Bowl.

Outside of observing Evans, I spent the early portion of practice watching the wide receivers go through individual drills. It’s clear quickly that Eastern Washington wide receiver Efton Chism (5101, 195) and Georgia wide receiver Dominic Lovett (5097, 181) are the best route runners in the group. Chism has had two good days, dominating in 1-on-1s, too, though he hasn’t had the opportunities in team sessions.

Elsewhere at wide receiver, Syracuse’s Jackson Meeks (6017, 216), Tennessee’s Dont’e Thornton (6050, 214) and Maryland’s Kaden Prather (6030, 209) had some good moments in 1-on-1 drills. Meeks continues to show off his strong hands at the catch point, while Thornton just makes plays over and over again. Prather was an impressive route runner that created separation time and time again in that setting.

The standout in the 1-on-1s though is Syracuse TE Oronde Gadsden Jr. He is a special player. Moves so incredibly well for his size, plucks the ball out of the air with ease time and time again, and is always making plays. Future looks very bright for him. Even in the team portion of practice, Gadsden was everywhere, making the most of his opportunities.

Arizona running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (5104, 206) put together another good day for the East team. He has great burst with the football in his hands in the run game, and held his own at times in backs-on-backer drills, though he did absorb a huge hit from Ole Miss linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (6007, 224).

South Carolina running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders (6000, 224) had a strong day, too, especially late in team session. He worked well in the wide-zone runs, hitting the cutback lanes for big gains. The speed shows in a big way, too, building off of his nickname.

Defensively, Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant (5101, 171) dominated all day long. He had multiple pass breakups in 1-on-1s, and then had an interception in a team session, later finishing practice with a PBU. He plays bigger and more physical than his size, and is constantly around the football.

South Carolina defensively Tonka Hemingway (6030, 288) is quite the athlete in the trenches. He was flying around, chasing the ball time and time again, showing off his athleticism. Heck of a name, too.

JOE CLARK’S NOTES:

WEST TEAM —

Rutgers CB Robert Longerbeam was really good for the second day in a row. He showed off fluid hips and had some pass breakups in 1v1s. He was consistent throughout the day and has been one of the standouts so far.

California CB Nohl Williams is fluid in his movements. One of the better cornerbacks here and someone I want to keep watching throughout the week.

UCLA QB Ethan Garbers overall had a good day. He has a pretty deep ball but struggled a little bit with accuracy on throws to the sideline in 1 on 1s. But he had a good showing in team and his ball velocity was impressive.

Steelers director of college scouting Dan Colbert seemed to be keeping a close eye on QBs in both sessions. Senior scouting assistant Kelvin Fisher seemed to be mostly focusing on defensive backs.

UNLV WR Ricky White had a nice contested catch in 1v1s. He had a drop as well and wasn’t super consistent, but the traits are there.

UNC CB Alijah Huzzie flashed again, with a pass breakup in 1v1s and stayed consistent throughout the day. But he went down late in practice with a knee injury and had a brace on his knee and was walking with a limp after practice.

West Virginia CB Garnett Hollis also had a nice pass breakup in 1v1s and I’ve been impressed with his ability to fight through the end of the play.

Miami WR Samuel Brown showed off nimble footwork on a catch in the back of the end zone and had another nice catch in team. Overall he was one of the winners from the first practice session.

SMU EDGE Elijah Roberts looks like one of the best pass rushers here. He has an array of moves and won with a rip in 1v1s.

Indiana iDL CJ West has been really impressive. Powerful hands and won multiple times in 1v1.

Maryland iDL Jordan Phillips impressed again. He’s quick and is easily able to get leverage. He won in 1v1s a few teams, including with a really impressive swim move.

Indiana OL Trey Wedig was stout in team drills and had a good showing in 1v1s. Lot of power from his hands.

Arizona State DB Shamari Sanders had an interception in team drills.

Arkansas RB JaQuinden Jackson had a fumble in team activities. He left practice with an injury after a nice catch during the backs-on-backers session when his ankle appeared to get rolled up.

Missouri QB Brady Cook looks like a potential sleeper. He had a nice throw in team where he climbed the pocket, kept his eyes downfield and made a nice throw over the middle of the field to Colorado WR La’Johntay Webster, who also had an impressive day.

UNLV LB Jackson Woodard had a pass breakup in team drills.

Boston College iOL Drew Kendall was a primary center in college, but he worked at guard and looked like one of the best linemen here. He won a few reps in 1v1s.

EAST TEAM —

Eastern Washington WR Efton Chism had another impressive day. He has really reliable hands and is so shifty in space. Syracuse WR Jackson Meeks also impressed, catching everything thrown his way.

Louisville WR Ja’Corey Brooks is easily able to get separation. He had a pretty good day overall, and he won a route on a really impressive stop-and-go, but the ball was overthrown. He also had a concentration drop though along the sideline after shaking the corner on a comeback route.

Maryland WR Kaden Prather has impressive footwork that helped him win off the line of scrimmage a few times today. He put together a good day.

San Jose State WR Nick Nash had a drop in 1v1s that was intercepted by Delaware DB Tyron Herring. But he made up for it in team drills, diving and getting his hands on an overthrown ball that he caught while getting pulled to the ground.

UCLA LB Kain Medrano and Ole Miss LB Chris Paul Jr. brought some thud, with a noticeable pop anytime they hit someone or the pads in backs on backers and individuals.

Syracuse TE Oronde Gadsden Jr. was the clear standout among tight ends again. He drove UCF LB Deshawn Pace to the ground in backs on backers and made plays through the air in team drills.

Arizona RB Jacory Croskey-Merrit put together another strong day. He hits the hole fast and hard, and has a lot of burst when he gets in the open field. Sleeper running back to watch.

Georgia TE Ben Yurosek had a nice catch in traffic and finished through the hit during tram drills.

Auburn QB Payton Thorne struggled again, as he wasn’t very accurate and again didn’t take many chances downfield in team drills.

Kansas CB Cobee Bryant was a standout once again, breaking up multiple passes and also pulled in a really tough interception in team work.

Syracuse QB Kyle McCord put together another strong day and was the standout among the East QBs.

South Carolina iDL Tonka Hemingway moves really well for someone his size and was constantly in the backfield during team.

South Carolina RB Rocket Sanders showed off his footwork with a nice juke to slip by a defender in team toward the end of practice.

MELANIE FRIEDLANDER’S NOTES:

WEST TEAM —

Another standout day for Ole Miss WR Anwane Wells. In the 1-on-1 drills against the DBs, he got separation and made his catches even when the defender was grabby. TEs Luke Lachey (Iowa) and Caden Prieskorn (Ole Miss) were almost identical twins or bookends yesterday. Today, Lachey separated himself from the pack with a really good day of practice. He was effective with stick routes, blocking, and made two contested catches in the middle of the field. In the team drills, the QBs were often under pressure, which gave the RBs more opportunity for check-downs and they made the most of it. It was a good day for both Texas Tech’s Tahj Brooks and Cincinnati’s Corey Kiner, who looked sharp on rushing plays as well. While this wasn’t full tackling, Kiner showed his YAC ability.

The DBs were physical and active in drills, earning a few flags from the refs.

The standout of the day was once again UNC’s Alijah Huzzie, who continues to impress in coverage, including a PBU on a deep pass down the sideline, matched up with the speedy Jimmy Horn. It was brutal to see him go down on one of the final reps of practice. He indicated his left lateral knee to the trainers and was able to walk/slow jog off the field. He was later seen in a knee brace at the hotel which he later converted to a wrap with ice, so his time on the field is likely over. Here’s hoping it’s nothing serious.

EAST TEAM —

East Washington WR Efton Chism continues to flash on every play. A late add to the roster, he has shown that he deserves to be here. He reminds me of the classic Bill Belichick era Patriots slot receiver. Good burst, quick feet, sharp cuts, and always seems to know where the ball is at all times. He had a brief scare on a deep pass to the corner of the end zone where he looked like he twisted his left ankle. He was a little slow getting back to mid field but looked fine the rest of practice. He was seen later walking fine without a wrap, so he should be good to go tomorrow.

The other standout on offense remains Arizona RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt. He gives 100% effort on every rep, has good burst out of the backfield, and cuts well to gain extra yards. He was a reliable pass-catcher in check-down plays as well.

It was definitely a day for the DBs to shine. Even before their coach was encouraging RJ Mickens to “light up” the offense (“You got pads on for a reason!”), the DBs were very aggressive in WR v DB and 7-on-7 drills. UTSA’s Zah Frazier looked solid but Kansas CB Cobee Bryant was the star of the day. Active in coverage, he had the lone INT of the team drills.

Ole Miss LB Chris Paul Jr. is a presence in addition to the physical play he brings. It’s a noticeable difference when he is on the sideline. On the field, he acts as the captain of the defense, constantly communicating with his teammates.