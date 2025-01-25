2025 East-West Shrine Bowl Practice Notes, Day 1

DENTON, TEXAS — We are off and running here in Denton, Texas at the University of North Texas’ indoor practice facility for the 100th edition of the East-West Shrine Bowl.

This year, myself, Joe Clark, Dr. Melanie Friedlander, Troy Montgomery and Steven Pavelka are in Texas to cover the Shrine Bowl for Steelers Depot. The crew jumped in an rental car and made the 45-minute trek to Denton and the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility at North Texas for the first day of the East-West Shrine Bowl.

View the Shrine Bowl player measurements here.

Below is a compilation of our notes from Saturday’s first practice for the East and West teams.

JOSH CARNEY’S NOTES:

EAST TEAM —

On Day 1 of East Team practice, I found myself watching the quarterbacks, wide receivers and defensive backs closely, taking a look at some of the playmakers here in Texas. Right away, Eastern Washington WR Efton Chism burst onto the scene. A late add to the Shrine Bowl, the Eastern Washington product hit the field and immediately made his presence known. A smaller, shiftier wide receiver, Chism created separation with ease, both in 1-on-1 and in team sessions. He has the look of an advanced route runner.

Auburn wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith put together a strong first day of practice, showing off his ability to play through contact and win in contested-catch situations. He made plays time and time again when the ball came his way. So, too, did San Jose State wide receiver Nick Nash. Arguably the biggest name at the Shrine Bowl at wide receiver, Nash flashed his route running and strong hands quickly in individual and one-on-one. He plucks the ball out of the air with ease and get into and out of his cuts quickly, allowing him to run every route with efficiency.

Sticking at wide receiver, Georgia’s Dominic Lovett flashed quite a bit on Day 1. Smooth route runner with impressive explosive movements in short areas. He was steady all day long. On the flip side of that, Nebraska WR Isaiah Neyor had a rough day. He had an early drop in individuals and then dropped a pass in 1-on-1s.

Throughout the early portion of practice in 1-on-1s, 7-on-7s and team, Syracuse QB Kyle McCord was really impressive. The ball jumped out of his hand with ease, and he had great accuracy and placement time and time again. He was ripping throws left and right and putting the ball pretty much wherever he wanted.

He had a great throw down the field to Syracuse teammate and TE Orande Gadsden, ripped a seam throw to Tennessee’s Dont’e Thornton in team, and really was in command. He also had a great throw on the move to Gadsden, throwing across his body to the left sideline, putting the ball on a string to his weapon. Great start to his time at the Shrine Bowl.

While McCord had a strong day, Auburn QB Payton Thorne had a really rough start to his time in Texas. Thorne rarely pushed the ball down the field when he had opportunities, instead taking the check downs. He also threw the ball away in 7-on-7. That’s not a typo. The ball just didn’t come out of his hand well, and it lost some zip and a great deal of accuracy when he worked down the field.

When I was able to take a look at the big men in the trenches, I was really impressed with Oregon State iOL Joshua Gray. A former All-Pac 12 offensive tackle, Gray kicked inside to guard this past season and was a standout there, too. Here at the Shrine Bowl, Gray is working at center and looked quite good snapping the football and working in the run game. He’s quietly one of the best linemen here — maybe the best when it’s all said and done.

Kansas OT Bryce Cabeldue is a guy that caught my eye coming into the Shrine Bowl due to his experience at right tackle and left tackle, starting two years each on either side. At the Shrine Bowl on Day 1, Cabeldue moved inside to guard and looked comfortable there. With that type of versatility, he is a name to keep an eye on.

Along the defensive line, Georgia Tech’s Zeek Biggers had a strong day. He was fast off the football time and time again, and flashed real power to his game. He was a disruptive force in the run game, too, and really gave guys fits in the team session. Biggers was a microcosm of the East defensive line dominating the offensive line for much of the day.

WEST TEAM —

Much like in the East team session, in the West team session I kept a close eye on the likes of QB, WR, RB, and CB as those are key areas of need for the Steelers, in my opinion. So, those groups had my focus today. Early on in the West practice, Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks. Brooks is built like a brick house. Thick, powerful lower half. Shifty player with good hands in the passing game. He really stood out right away in individuals.

So, too, did Minnesota QB Max Brosmer. He wasn’t a guy I was all that high on coming into the Shrine Bowl, but he had a great Day 1. Brosmer showed great zip on the ball, was unafraid to make any throw on the field, and as he connected on some big-time passes really started to play with more confidence and was ballin’ late in practice. Certainly need to dig deeper into him.

UCLA QB Ethan Garbers was a late add to the Shrine Bowl and really impressed on Day 1 with some throws he made. He had a great ball to Miami (FL) wide receiver Jacolby George, firing a back-shoulder strike into a very tight window to beat WVU cornerback Garnett Hollis for a big play. He also ripped some big throws down the field, too, and really looked comfortable on short notice.

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White is a name I was very excited to see in person here in Texas. He didn’t disappoint in 1-on-1s. Outstanding route runner that creates separation with ease. He didn’t get much work in team sessions though, which was disappointing. He did look good and comfortable in special teams sessions though, which will be a key way for him to land on an NFL team right away.

Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. was pretty impressive as a route runner, giving cornerbacks fits in coverage out of the slot. He was also impressive in punt return, showing off his hands, catching six balls all together to lead the punt returners in who could field punts with the most balls in their hands.

The star of the day at wide receiver though was Ole Miss’s Juice Wells and Pitt’s Konata Mumpfield. Wells made two incredible catches in 1-on-1s, trapping a ball against Hollis’ back for a big catch, and then hauling in a one-handed pass against Hollis in coverage along the left sideline. He was an easy separator and made some incredible plays on the day. Mumpfield was the best route runner on the field. He is so explosive in a phone booth and found ways time and time again to get open and make himself available. It was really impressive to watch throughout the day, and had he showed great hands, too.

During team session, I found myself standing next to Steelers’ College Scout Chidi Iwuoma. Throughout the team session, Iwuoma appeared to be keeping a close eye on Iowa TE Luke Lachey, noting things here and then when Lachey would make plays. It allows with what other Steelers’ front office members were doing on Day 1, as you’ll read in Joe Clark’s report.

In the trenches, I was really impressed with Arkansas defensive lineman Eric Gregory. He wasn’t a name I was all that familiar with coming into the Shrine Bowl, but he flashed rather quickly in the trenches, particularly in the team sessions, providing a disruptive presence.

On the offensive line, Texas State OT Nash Jones came on strong. He finished with a flurry, landing a big block in team session to cave in the left side of the defensive line, creating a huge running lane for Cincinnati RB Corey Kiner. Jones was on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List coming into the year, and really showed off his power and explosiveness in space.

JOE CLARK’S NOTES:

EAST TEAM —

Louisville WR Ja’Corey Brooks impressed in both individual drills and 1-on-1 with his fluid route running and catch radius. He also showcased good footwork getting in and out of his breaks and had good hands.

San Jose State WR Nick Nash also impressed me. His route-running was fluid and he had good hands.

Nebraska WR Isaiah Nayor had a drop in both individuals and 1-on-1 drills.

Auburn QB Payton Thorne struggled with his accuracy and ball placement. During team drills, he didn’t often look to throw downfield, instead frequently opting for the check down.

Syracuse QB Kyle McCord looked like the best of the group. The ball looked different coming off his hand and the velocity on his throws was impressive.

North Dakota State QB Cam Miller had good ball placement, as all his throws were only where his receiver can get it. He didn’t have the same arm strength as McCord, but someone to continue to keep an eye on.

Steelers scout Mark Bruener was keeping a close eye on the tight end group.

Of the tight end group for the East team, Syracuse TE Oronde Gadsden Jr. was the clear standout. He had a nice catch along the sideline in team work.

Arizona RB Jacorey Croskey-Merritt caught my eye. He ran violently and showcased some good burst in the open field.

A late edition to the Shrine Bowl, Eastern Washington WR Efton Chism was impressive. He’s not the biggest guy, as he measured in at 5101 and 195 pounds, but he was shifty and athletic, pulling off a nice spin move during team drills to pick up extra yards. His hands and work in space caught my attention as a potential sleeper.

Oregon State OG Joshua Gray was a standout among the offensive linemen. He’s powerful with good footwork. He also played tackle at Oregon State before moving to guard his senior year, though he does project as more of a guard at the NFL level.

Louisville DB Corey Thornton had a nice pass breakup on a deep ball in team. A little bit underthrown, but Thornton was sticky in coverage throughout the day and did a good job making a play when the ball came his way.

Georgia Tech iDL Zeke Biggers was all over the field. Really liked his motor and he’s a powerful player inside.

Auburn WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith is super athletic and did a really good job high pointing the ball. His physical traits are really impressive and he’s someone I want to keep my eye on throughout the week

WEST TEAM —



Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks stands out just looking like him. He’s got incredibly strong legs and runs hard. He also had good hands out of the backfield. He’s probably the best running back here and he showed it on Day 1.

Ole Miss WR Antwane “Juice” Wells certainly brought the juice on Day 1. He’s quick out of his breaks, and after a drop in individual drills, he more than made up for it with two incredibly impressive catches in 1-on-1s. He had a one-handed grab along the sideline with his arm pinned down by the defender and had another catch over a defender. He was a real standout today.

Miami WR Jacolby George has such natural speed and quickly got in and out of his breaks and showcased a nice catch radius.

Indiana OT Trey Wedig had powerful hands that were evident in individual drills and 1-on-1s.

Pitt WR Konata Mumpfield was the other standout at receiver along with Wells. He had a really impressive 1-on-1 rep where he beat his man with a head fake at the line of scrimmage and he was really shifty out in space.

UCLA QB Ethan Garbers showed off good ball placement throughout the day

Minnesota QB Max Brosmer was slinging it all day, with good velocity on his throws and a lot of arm strength. He was one of the better players at the position.

Rutgers CB Robert Longerbeam had a few nice plays, and was one of the better corners in 1v1s.

West Virginia CB Garnett Hollis impressed with the way he played through the catch. He looked like he got beat on a curl route by Mumpfield in 1v1s but he finished the play and knocked it out late.

UNC CB Alijah Huzzie had an interception in 1v1s and looked good throughout the day.

I caught more of the DL/OL 1v1s in this session, and one player who impressed was Arkansas iDL Eric Gregory. His hand usage helped him win a few reps, and then he showcased some power as well with a good bull rush.

Assistant GM Andy Weidl was closely watching the OL/DL 1v1s in this group, along with college scout Jim Ward.

Maryland DT Jordan Phillips was able to win with his bull rush, and his athleticism and strength is intriguing.

The player who stood out the most was Boise State EDGE Ahmed Hassanein. He can win with finesse or power, and he won his 1v1 reps handily. He also looked really good in team work.

On the offensive side, NC State OL Tim McKay had a good base that allowed him to hold up against power and he showed some physicality as well.

Boston College DL Cam Horsley motor and instincts were on display in team activities. He had a nice play rushing to the edge to help blow up a screen pass.

Cincinnati RB Corey Kiner had some nice speed getting to the edge. A sleeper running back worth watching.

Texas Tech TE Jalin Conyers had two drops, including one in team where he had a nice opportunity for yards after the catch.

MELANIE FRIEDLANDER’S NOTES

EAST TEAM —

QB Kyle McCord (Syracuse) stood out from the other two quarterbacks. During team drills, which were surprisingly physical, he seemed unbothered by pressure and hit his targets. Even when on the move.

In the WR group Maryland’s Kaden Prather really popped for me. He has a quick release, fast footwork, crisp routes, and good hands. Definitely one to watch for me.

Arizona RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt had a great morning. He made the most of his rushing attempts and was energetic on every play even when he didn’t get the ball.

While we didn’t see any punt returns, SJSU WR Nick Nash, Auburn WRKeAndre Lambert-Smith, Eastern Washington WR Efton Chism and Kansas DB Dallas Bryant were in position for the walk-through.

It was an underwhelming start for the offensive line, with two bad snaps. In general, they looked disorganized. It’s only the first day, and that may have more to do with instructions from coaches than lack of understanding.

Ole Miss LB Chris Paul Jr impressed with his play and his leadership on the field. During team drills, he was communicating with his teammates on every play.

WEST TEAM —

It’s only the first day but the offensive line for the West team seems superior to the East team. Bigger and more dominant at the line of scrimmage. The OL/DL drill was the best part of practice, with both sides earning wins.

The QB play for the West team, on the other hand, might be a drop-off from the East team.

While Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders is skipping practice, the rest of his teammates, including brother Shilo Sanders (DB) and WRs LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr, and Will Sheppard all participated in practice. Sheppard has a big wingspan that he puts to use, showing off a wide catch radius. Horn (5076) plays bigger than he looks and made a nice leaping catch to beat a taller DB.

Ole Miss WR Antwane Wells stands out from every other pass catcher. He is a physical beast, who created separation with ease and caught everything, including a circus catch around the back of the defender’s helmet.

TEs Luke Lachey (Iowa) and Caden Prieskorn (Ole Miss) look like bookends when they’re on the field together. Arthur Smith would love them.

North Carolina DB Alijah Huzzie had the single INT of the day, which came during 1-on-1 drills.

On the defensive line, Boise State EDGE Ahmed Hassanein, BYU EDGE Tyler Batty, and SMU iDL Jared Harrison-Hunte all impressed during OL v DL and team drills, finding ways to get around the edge or spin and crash through the middle. There is a lot of talent in the DL group and they’re going to be fun to watch.