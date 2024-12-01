Watch: Refs Miss Clear Penalty, Bengals Pick-Six Russell Wilson On Opening Drive

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been searching for an opening-drive touchdown. They got one. Just not for their team. On third down on the team’s first drive, WR George Pickens was knocked down by Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt, resulting in Taylor-Britt intercepting the ball and housing it the other way to give Cincinnati an early 7-0 lead.

Take a look at the play. Taylor-Britt makes clear contact to Pickens’ helmet, knocking him off his feet.

It’s the first pick-six thrown by a Steelers quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger in 2021. That moment also came on the road against Cincinnati in what turned out to be a 41-10 Bengals blowout victory.

Responding to the no-call after the commercial break, former NFL referee and current CBS Sports Gene Steratore said Taylor-Britt’s actions rose to the level of throwing a flag. The refs on the field saw it differently.

It’s a tough start for Pittsburgh on the road. The defense did well on the opening possession, forcing a Bengals three-and-out. Wilson’s interception came on his third official pass of the day after the first play of the game was negated by a Cincinnati pass interference, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither laying a hard and early hit on WR Calvin Austin III.

Pittsburgh and Pickens responded in a big way, the latter taking a screen pass for a 17-yard touchdown the following drive to tie the game at 7-7.