Tomlin Tidbits: Everything Else Mike Tomlin Had To Say (December 30)

Mike Tomlin has his press conference early in the week before each game, breaking down what happened the previous weekend and focusing on the upcoming one. While we’ll write about the most notable things Tomlin had to say in separate articles, we’ll throw in a couple of smaller nuggets of information in this post—a one-stop shop for the rest of what Coach T. had to say.

MOTIVATED TO GET STENCH OFF

The Steelers are coming off three straight losses as they prepare for their Week 18 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, all of which have come by double-digits. Mike Tomlin said the Steelers are motivated because they know they need to erase those last three performances as they head into the postseason.

“Certainly, we are a motivated group, to be quite honest with you. We need to get the stench of the last few performances off of us, and there’s no better way to do that than a home, divisional win against a formidable group going into the tournament.”

While the last three games have all been against good opponents who are all going to the postseason, the Steelers haven’t played well. Those performances will get them blown out in the playoffs, and the Steelers need to start by building some momentum with a Week 18 win. If they come out flat and struggle again, it’s not going to provide confidence for a team that badly needs a playoff win, so they have to be motivated to come out strong, and it sounds like they are.

WINNING IS THE BEST MEDICINE

Tomlin was asked how the Steelers can respond and get on the right footing ahead of the playoffs. His answer was simple.

“Win.”

Winning can cure many ills, and this team needs some momentum. They haven’t played well, so coming out and fixing some of their warts, specifically with defensive communication and getting a win, would go a long way toward making things right after their brutal three-game stretch.

PLEASED BUT NOT SURPRISED BY YOUNG OL

The Steelers are starting two rookies, Mason McCormick and Zach Frazier, on their offensive line, and while Mike Tomlin is pleased with how the two have performed over the grind of a long season, he said he isn’t surprised given their collegiate resumes.

“I have been really with their performance and their ability to grow in the midst of, accumulation of a lot of snaps. But they bring unique backgrounds, Mason McCormick been apart of National Championships, he’s played 15, 16 games in the college season, Zach Frazier is experienced as a rookie can be in terms of starting and playing in a Power Five conference. I think that although I’ve been pleased with their ability to sustain, I don’t know if I’m surprised by it.”

Given how much the two of them have played in college, they’ve been able to hold up over the course of a 17-game regular season and provide solid play for the Steelers. It’s a testament to both, but it’s also something the Steelers likely looked for, and their respective experience was a trait that likely appealed to the Steelers.

Even though McCormick wasn’t expected to step in and play as a rookie, an injury to James Daniels opened up a spot for him, and because he played so much in college, the Steelers had no qualms about thrusting him into a larger role. Both Frazier and McCormick must keep things up in Week 18 and into the playoffs before they can enjoy their first real break in a long time since both spent their “offseasons” preparing for the draft last year.