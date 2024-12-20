Tom Brady Shares How He Bested Steelers’ Defenses

Whether it was Tom Brady in the mid-2010s or the Philadelphia Eagles, there’s been one approach to slowing the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense down. Tempo. The Eagles picked up the pace against them in their 27-13 win last Sunday, a strategy the Baltimore Ravens could copy this week.

While calling last weekend’s game, Brady commented about how he utilized pace to get a leg up on Pittsburgh.

“Playing the Steelers as many times as I did, tempo was always good against this defense,” Brady said during the Eagles-Steelers game.

Philadelphia sprinkled in but effectively utilized tempo to create chaos among Pittsburgh’s defense. In one instance, DL Montravius Adams subbed onto the field late, right before the snap, as the Eagles ran for a solid gain.

On the same possession, mass confusion led the Steelers to play with just 10 men on the field and a three-man rush. EDGE Alex Highsmith was supposed to be the 11th player and fourth rusher but was called off to the sidelines as T.J. Watt threw his hands up in confusion and frustration. Funny enough, this turned into a net-positive play for Pittsburgh, Watt hawking down QB Jalen Hurts to force a fumble.

Eagles went tempo and caught Steelers off-guard. Late subs + 10 men on the field. Created confusion. See if Ravens at home will do same Saturday. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/tBEwUQvv7g — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 19, 2024

Brady and the Patriots used speed against the Steelers throughout his career. Brady’s ability to get the ball out fast and keep the Steelers’ defense simple and playing catch-up, struggling to sub and get in the right coverages. It also forced them to disguise less, needing to get properly aligned as soon as possible.

It’s a strategy the Ravens could deploy in tomorrow’s game. Tempo and pace are most effective at home when crowd noise and silent counts are taken out of the equation. Given the success Philadelphia had, it’s one way Baltimore could jump-start an offense that’s struggled against Pittsburgh.

Using tempo isn’t a staple or something that has to be done every possession but mixing it in once the team gets past its opening script can be effective. A tired defense forced to play face, show its cards, and match the Ravens’ formation on the fly could stress the Steelers even more. And that could be the difference in what’s likely to finish as another close contest.