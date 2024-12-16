‘They Played Way Better Than Us:’ Russell Wilson Calls Steelers Performance ‘Unacceptable’

Days ago, Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson admitted it takes a lot for him to get mad. Standing at the podium Sunday evening following the Steelers’ 27-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, he wasn’t seething or yelling. But he was as upset and stern as he’s been since signing with the Steelers and the normally positive Wilson didn’t hold back about how his team played.

“They did a good job. They’re a good football team and we gotta tip our hats to them,” Wilson told reporters postgame via Steelers.com. “They played way better than us tonight. It’s unacceptable how we played, I think. We feel like we gotta be sharper.”

Pittsburgh started and ended slow, scoring just three points in the first quarter while being shut out in the second half. The Steelers began the game running into a brick wall with little intention to change their game plan, shut down by the Eagles’ stout interior defense. Penalties and miscues consistently had the team in third-and-long, failing to convert its first five third downs and unable to record a first down until the second quarter.

Finding a spark late in the first half, Russell Wilson hit TE Pat Freiermuth for an impressive touchdown catch to cut into the Eagles’ lead. A Chris Boswell field goal at the half made it a 17-13 Philadelphia advantage and the chance to make the game competitive. That went away after RB Najee Harris fumbled a toss inside the Eagles’ 30, turning the ball over with the Steelers down 20-13. Philadelphia drained the next 6:33 and finished the drive in the end zone to go up 27-13.

In the second half, Pittsburgh held the ball for just two drives and six minutes. The Steelers ended the game with just 41 total offensive snaps, their fewest in more than 30 years.

In a word, the Steelers were dominated. And no sugarcoating can change that. Despite Wilson’s blunt words, he ended with his usual optimistic tone.

“We just gotta stay the course,” he said. “Obviously, we got a big week coming up. We gotta respond. We gotta get ready to go, and that’s where our focus has to be.”

Russell Wilson finished the game 14-of-22 for 128 yards and one touchdown. He was sacked twice.

The Steelers will have a chance to clinch the AFC North next Saturday when they travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. It’ll be a tough stretch and a short week, but the Steelers have no choice but correct their mistakes and get ready to turn their fortunes around.