‘The World’s Best:’ Russell Wilson Has High Praise For Mike Tomlin

Two veterans at the job, QB Russell Wilson couldn’t be happier than to be in Pittsburgh working side by side with Mike Tomlin. Many head coaches would’ve kept the status quo and stuck with QB Justin Fields when the Steelers were 4-2 with the whole world wanting Fields to remain the starter. Tomlin made the change to Wilson, putting the Steelers in another tier and elevating them as AFC contenders.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Wilson had high praise for Tomlin.

“When you think about Coach Tomlin. I think first of all of his motivation, his embracing of each player, each coach, each person in the organization,” Wilson said via a team-provided transcript. “He wants our best.”

Tomlin’s motivational ability has been well-known throughout his 18 years as the Steelers’ head coach. Tuesday’s episode of Hard Knocks opened that window even more, Tomlin earning universal praise for his work behind the scenes. Especially in comparison to the blander and more mellow speeches from the other three AFC North coaches. Just check the comments of the trailer and fans, Steelers or not, were in agreement Tomlin stole the show.

Wilson signed with Pittsburgh largely because of Tomlin and the connection they forged talking on the phone and during Wilson’s in-person visit. Together, they could win their first playoff games in a long time. Tomlin hasn’t won one since 2016. Wilson’s gone without since 2020.

“I think we both love ball. We both love the process of ball, and we both love people through the same time,” Wilson said. “And I just think that’s the part that I enjoy the most. So, I think he’s the world’s best.”

With his market value increasing, Wilson’s confidence in Tomlin and vice versa could play a role in deciding his future. If other teams come calling in free agency offering similar or even slightly more money, the Steelers could win out because of Tomlin. Wilson may not want to play for his third team in three years and start anew with an unknown coaching staff, and likely, a worse culture and less capable defense. Don’t mistake that for him signing with Pittsburgh for cheap but a tie could work in the Steelers’ favor.

For now, the two will work together the rest of 2024 and hope to play well into 2025.