Breer Thinks Divide Over Price In Steelers Organization May Lead To Russell Wilson Reaching Free Agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 9-3 primarily thanks to Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. It’s been a while since we were able to credit the quarterback play for the team’s success, but here we are. The question is, where are we going? While that can apply to the remainder of this season, it’s also very much about next year.

Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents in 2025. At this point, it’s clear that Wilson is the Steelers’ starter, but at what price? The team will have financial demands elsewhere, so what are they willing to pay for him? And what would other teams be willing to pay for him?

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wonders the same thing, and envisions a scenario in which the Steelers allow Wilson to hit free agency. He will do so with the understanding of coming back to the Steelers and allowing them to match an offer. But is that where this path leads? That could depend on the next couple months’ worth of play, of course.

“My guess would be in the case of Wilson, if he plays well and Pittsburgh makes a nice playoff run, then there may be enough of a divide in a negotiation that the Steelers could let him hit the market and ask him to give them the right to match whatever is out there”, Breer wrote for Sports Illustrated.

Breer was addressing a question about the plausibility of the Steelers bringing both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields back. The team clearly values both, but rightfully sees Fields as continually a developmental project. And what price are they willing to pay for that, especially with the Russell Wilson question looming?

Generally speaking, teams are prone to throwing whatever they can find at their franchise quarterbacks. But Russell Wilson is a former franchise quarterback who has only played six games this year. He has made things very interesting so far, but what has he proven? Coming off a 400-yard, three-touchdown game doesn’t hurt, but the real tests are ahead.

Ultimately, the Steelers brought in Wilson to win playoff games. They got to the postseason with Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. They already know they can get that far. What they need is somebody who can get them over the hump. If Wilson merely plays well in a playoff loss, or poorly in a win, where does that leave us? And where e does that leave Justin Fields?

The other major variable is Russell Wilson and what he views for himself. He saw how things flamed out with the Denver Broncos; is he willing to risk leaving a stable environment in which he can thrive? At the same time, he is not Mr. Unlimited Discount. In theory, the Steelers are paying him proverbial peanuts this year. But that’s only because Sean Payton decided to foot the bulk of the bill just to be rid of him.

At the moment, Over the Cap projects a quarterback franchise tender of over $41 million for 2025. Right now, the Steelers are projected to have about $53 million in cap space next year. Would the Steelers even consider giving Russell Wilson that franchise tag to keep him off the market? It would help if he wins the Super Bowl.