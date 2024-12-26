The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Chiefs Recap, Inactives, Post-game Quotes, Picks & More

Season 15, Episode 70 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Thursday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Wednesday home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and where the team sits in the AFC playoff picture.

Wednesday’s game, on the heels of the Steelers’ previous two games, was certainly very depressing and we hit on that early in this show and how the same problems keep showing up these last several weeks.

Alex and I go over the pregame inactive list from Wednesday and discuss the Steelers’ decision to sit OLB Preston Smith. We also discuss DT Cameron Heyward getting dinged up with a minor injury during the Steelers’ 29-10 loss.

With the housekeeping out of the way, Alex and I dive into breaking down the Wednesday loss to the Chiefs. We start on the defensive side of the football and discuss the blown coverages, miscommunication, big plays in the game and much more. As part of that, we discuss what several Steelers defensive players had to say after the game, most notably S DeShon Elliott.

After tearing through the defensive play from Wednesday, Alex and I move over to the offensive side of the football. We discuss the early interception that QB Russell Wilson threw. We also talk about several key plays from the loss and certain play calls in that contest. We also talk about the running back rotation used, the play of the offensive line, the five sacks allowed and other key aspects from the Steelers’ offense.

A little bit of special teams play from Wednesday is also discussed in this show.

The Steelers seem poised to face the Houston Texans in a Wild Card game if they can beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18. We discuss how that game will be a tough one for the Steelers and how they have plenty of time to prepare for it.

We end this show with the rest of our picks against the spread for the remaining Week 17 NFL games.

