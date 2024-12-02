Ten Steelers Caught Passes To Beat Bengals. Mike Williams Wasn’t One Of Them

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. Mike Williams caught zero passes for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He wasn’t even targeted Sunday in Cincinnati.

On a day in which the Steelers gained 414 yards through the air, Williams was not a part of the game plan. He’s been active for four games so far, and his only target remains his debut against the Washington Commanders shortly after the Steelers traded for him. He made that one count, but he’s been invisible ever since.

In fact, there were 10 eligible receivers who caught a pass for the Steelers in their 44-38 win over the Bengals. I think the only two who didn’t have a reception were Connor Heyward and Williams, and at least Heyward recovered the onside kick to seal the victory at the end of the game.

According to Pro Football Focus, Williams played 17 snaps against the Bengals. That was one more than Calvin Austin III, who missed the entire second half with a head injury. Ben Skowronek (23) and Van Jefferson (42) out-snapped Williams. He was announced as a starter, but he still couldn’t get involved.

Not only were there 10 Steelers who caught passes, but all 10 of them had over 10 receiving yards and nine had over 20 yards. QB Russell Wilson has been excellent at spreading the ball around since taking over as the starter, but this was his finest work yet. Having seven receivers with three or more receptions is really impressive stuff.

Williams told the media last week that all he can do is be ready when his number is called. The one time his number was called, he made a game-winning reception. I thought that would earn some additional trust to get him involved quicker, but it’s still been a slow process.

His snap count went from nine against the Washington Commanders to 25 against the Baltimore Ravens and 19 against the Cleveland Browns. This was his lowest total since his Steelers debut, and it came in a game where Austin was out for the second half.

On one hand, Williams provides depth and there is still a decent chance he gets involved at some point as the Steelers push toward the playoffs and hopefully deep into the tournament. On the other hand, they gave up a fifth-round pick, which isn’t nothing, and have to pay his remaining 2024 salary.

George Pickens told the media last week that Mike Williams’ impact goes beyond the passing game, but at a certain point he isn’t doing what the Steelers need him to. On the plus side, everybody stepped up today and Austin continues to emerge as a No. 2 WR.