Ranking The Steelers’ Starters: No. 21-19

Just when it looked like things would slow down ahead of training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers and GM Omar Khan threw a massive curveball, catching everyone looking with the trade for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith.

The Steelers seem better on paper with the additions of the two Pro Bowl talents, though the loss of Minkah Fitzpatrick in the trade hurts. In three weeks, we’ll see how things look on the field at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe at training camp. For now, it’s all about speculation.

Following the trade, I had to adjust my annual series Ranking The Steelers’ Starters here at Steelers Depot. With Smith and Ramsey in the mix, I need to change my projected lineup of starters and the players I’ll choose from to rank.

Below is the projected lineup that I am using for the series. The series will continue to feature a two-tight end, 12-personnel set offensively, putting Smith into the starting lineup projection over Darnell Washington, even though Washington is a better blocker.

Defensively, though, there’s no clear fit for Ramsey in a base package for the Steelers. I’m rolling with a hybrid look, remaining in a 3-4 defense but having Ramsey listed as a DB rather than CB or S until we know more.

That might seem clunky, but there’s no way Ramsey isn’t a “starter” and there’s no way Darius Slay is coming off the bench.

This is the starting lineup that I believe will be rolled out in Week 1 on the road against the New York Jets.

*indicates players already ranked in the series

Offense

QB — Aaron Rodgers

RB — Jaylen Warren

WR — DK Metcalf

WR — Calvin Austin III

TE — Pat Freiermuth

TE — Jonnu Smith

LT — Broderick Jones

LG — Isaac Seumalo

C — Zach Frazier

RG — Mason McCormick

RT — Troy Fautanu

Defense

DE — Cameron Heyward

NT — Keeanu Benton

DE — Derrick Harmon

OLB — T.J. Watt

ILB — Patrick Queen

ILB — Payton Wilson

OLB — Alex Highsmith

CB — Joey Porter Jr.

CB — Darius Slay

DB — Jalen Ramsey

S — DeShon Elliott

Specialists

K — Chris Boswell

P — Cameron Johnston

Now that the projected starting lineup is out of the way, I wanted to give a quick rundown of what the Ranking The Starters series looks like so far.

No. 24 — Broderick Jones, LT

No. 23 — Troy Fautanu, RT

No. 22 — Calvin Austin III, WR

Without further ado, let’s jump into today’s Ranking the Steelers’ Starters edition, looking at Nos. 21-19.

No. 21 — CAMERON JOHNSTON, P

He missed all but one game in his first season with the Steelers, and now should find himself in a training camp battle with Corliss Waitman. Still, he has reportedly looked healthy throughout offseason workouts and remains the game-changing punter the Steelers thought they were getting in free agency last offseason.

In just two punts last season, Johnston averaged 51.5 yards per punt, including a long of 58 yards, before being rolled up on and tearing up his knee, ending his season.

Though Waitman was steady for the Steelers, the hope is that Johnston will return better than ever and solidify the punter position again.

No. 20 — DERRICK HARMON, DE

Expectations are quite high for rookie first-round pick Derrick Harmon, but it’s just so hard to project him right now.

This ranking could — and should — look very stupid once the season starts and Harmon is what the Steelers expect him to be. That is a dominant defensive lineman who creates pressure as a pass rusher and helps shore up the run defense.

He’s slotted in as the starter already, which defensive line coach Karl Dunbar stated during minicamp, and there’s nobody to really challenge him for that starting job. Getting a quick start with the 1s in training camp will be huge for Harmon. There’s a big learning curve going from college to the NFL, and Harmon will need all of the reps possible.

If he is what the Steelers expect him to be, look out.

No. 19 — MASON MCCORMICK, RG

After stepping into the starting lineup due to the injury to James Daniels in Week 4, Mason McCormick had plenty of ups and downs in his rookie season. With Daniels off to Miami, McCormick is now the starting right guard for the Steelers and appears to be a key part of the offensive line’s future.

He brings a great deal of toughness and plays with a real edge, which is what the offensive line needs with some quieter, more reserved pieces like Zach Frazier and Isaac Seumalo. Though McCormick was expected to have a significant impact as a run blocker right away, he was better in pass protection as a rookie.

Entering 2025, he’ll be counted on in the run game more, providing the Steelers with that physical, athletic guard who can move defenders in the zone rushing attack. He ended his rookie season missing the playoff game with a broken hand. Now that he’s healthy and penciled in as the starter, look for McCormick to take a significant step forward this year.