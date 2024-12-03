Stefanski: Browns ‘Will Find Ways To Make Sure We Pressure The Passer’ Vs. Steelers

The last time the Pittsburgh Steelers played the Cleveland Browns, Steelers QB Russell Wilson was sacked four times. Browns DE Myles Garrett had three of those sacks. It was a big part of why the Steelers struggled for large stretches on offense.

However, Garrett and company failed to record any sacks during the Browns’ 41-32 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday night. It was a stark difference between the two games. And the Browns do not want to repeat the performance this Sunday in Pittsburgh.

“Certainly we want to rush the passer, wanna apply pressure to the passer,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said during his Tuesday press conference via video from the Browns’ YouTube channel. “[The Broncos] had a nice protection plan throughout the game. Got the ball out, chipped throughout the night. So we know that’s kind of the plan versus us. We will find ways to make sure we pressure the passer.”

The Steelers certainly didn’t appear to have much of an answer for Garrett and his fellow pass rushers a couple of weeks ago. Even LT Dan Moore Jr. admits the Steelers’ plan just wasn’t up to snuff.

And that just can’t happen again on Sunday. The snowy weather two games ago was certainly a factor in neither offense producing a lot in the passing game. But there is no denying that the Steelers’ offense and Wilson in particular had a bad night because Garrett was wrecking everything.

Two of Garrett’s three sacks came while lined up against Moore. But offensive coordinator Arthur Smith isn’t blaming Moore at all. He says that the offense has to help Moore out and failed to do so. Garrett has 10 sacks on the season. He’s a certified game-wrecker at the defensive end position.

And the Steelers let him get three of those sacks in one game. That goes back to the pass protection plan. But it’s not just the plan, it’s also the execution of the plan. The Broncos planned well and executed it which meant Broncos QB Bo Nix did not get sacked at all.

That will be a tall task for the Steelers to replicate against the Browns. After all, Monday night was the first game all season the Browns failed to record a single sack. They have recorded at least three sacks in all of their three wins this season (they are 3-4 when recording at least three sacks).

If the Steelers want to avoid a second big letdown versus the Browns, they need to have a good protection plan and execute it. Otherwise, Russell Wilson will be seeing a lot more of Myles Garrett than he wants.