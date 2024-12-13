Steelers’ Week 15 Friday Injury Report: Three Players Ruled Out, Two More Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report ahead of their Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per the team’s Friday report, three players have been ruled out for Sunday: WR George Pickens (hamstring), SS DeShon Elliott (hamstring), and DL Larry Ogunjobi (groin). Two others are questionable in NT Montravius Adams (knee) and OT Calvin Anderson (groin).

Pickens, Elliott, and Ogunjobi were the three Steelers who failed to practice Friday. Anderson and EDGE T.J. Watt (rest) were limited while all others worked in full, including Adams.

Steelers’ Friday Injury Report

DNP

WR George Pickens (hamstring – out)

DL Larry Ogunjobi (groin – out)

SS DeShon Elliott (hamstring – out)

Limited

OT Calvin Anderson (groin – questionable)

EDGE T.J. Watt (rest – no game status)

Full

RB Najee Harris (rest – no game status)

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest – no game status)

WR Mike Williams (rest – no game status)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest – no game status)

TE MyCole Pruitt (rest – no game status)

NT Montravius Adams (knee – questionable)

DT Cam Heyward (rest – no game status)

LB Patrick Queen (rest – no game status)

LB Elandon Roberts (rest – no game status)

Pickens will miss his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury. He suffered the injury late last week and despite the team’s optimism Sunday morning that he would play against the Cleveland Browns, Pickens was scratched and did not dress. He failed to practice this week. With two short weeks ahead on the Steelers’ schedule, playing the Baltimore Ravens next Saturday followed by the Kansas City Chiefs four days later, it’s possible that Pickens could miss more time.

Without him, Calvin Austin III, Mike Williams, and Van Jefferson will serve as the team’s top three wide receivers. The trio combined for five catches, 50 yards, and one touchdown in the Steelers’ Week 14 win over the Cleveland Browns. WR Scotty Miller should also dress while Ben Skowronek will be used in run-heavy packages.

Elliott’s absence is a big loss against the Eagles’ top-ranked run game. Without him, the team could elevate veteran Eric Rowe to start at strong safety. Rowe started the Steelers’ final three regular-season games last season and the team’s playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. Cam Sutton and Damontae Kazee could also see more time at safety.

Anderson’s status may come down to kickoff. If he can’t dress, Max Scharping could receive a helmet as the team’s eighth offensive lineman. He’s yet to play an offensive snap for the Steelers this year and has spent most of his time with the team as a healthy scratch. Pittsburgh signed him in October.

With Ogunjobi out, Isaiahh Loudermilk will see more action while Dean Lowry will dress after being a healthy scratch last week. Getting Adams back from injured reserve would provide sub-package depth. For Adams to play against the Eagles, he must be activated from IR by Saturday at 4 PM/EST. The team would also have to clear a roster spot on the 53 either by waiving a player or sending someone to injured reserve. The same goes for any roster moves and elevations the team makes to compensate for its injuries. It’s not obvious who the team would waive to make room for Adams.

Pittsburgh and Philadelphia kick off Sunday at 4:25 PM/EST.