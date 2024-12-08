Schefter: WR George Pickens ‘Expected To Play,’ Will Test Hamstring Pre-Game

Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens is expected to play in Sunday’s Week 14 game against the Cleveland Browns. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Pickens is likely to suit up but the team will test his injured hamstring in pre-game warmups before making a final decision.

Steelers WR George Pickens, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury, is expected to play vs. the Browns but the team wants to test him pre-game to make sure he’s good to go considering he hurt it late in the week, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2024

Pickens popped up on the team’s injury report during Friday’s practice, limited with a hamstring injury. But it appears to be minor, allowing him to suit up against the Browns for the rematch of the game the two sides had just two weeks ago.

While his late-week designation was concerning, the fact he spoke with media post-practice was an encouraging sign for his availability. Even assuming he plays, his snap count will have to be monitored and there’s the potential of his hamstring tightening up, especially in the cold. Inactives have to be reported by 11:30 AM/EST, meaning we’ll know Pickens’ status by then at the latest.

With 55 receptions and 850 yards, Pickens is easily the Steelers’ leading receiver in both categories. He only has three touchdowns but found the end zone in last Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, a 17-yard score for Pittsburgh’s first points in a 44-38 victory.

Getting revenge on Cleveland and reaching 10 wins is Pittsburgh’s primary goal and headline but Pickens has been in the news throughout the week for the war of words between him and Browns’ defensive backs. Following the team’s Week 12 loss, Pickens downplayed Cleveland’s success and said they weren’t a good team. That came minutes after an end-game skirmish with CB Greg Newsome II. This week, Pickens claimed to not know who Newsome was, leading the Browns to chirp him back. Cleveland will likely try to goad Pickens into losing his cool and making mistakes.

Pickens finished with four catches for 48 yards in the Week 12 loss.

If Pickens can’t play, the team will rely on WRs Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson, and Mike Williams. Cleared to play after entering concussion protocol last week, Austin has two scores in his past two games. Jefferson had a big 43-yard catch in the win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Williams has gone catch-less since his 32-yard game-winning score in his Week 10 Steelers’ debut but could see opportunities replacing Pickens as the team’s big-bodied, downfield option. The team would figure to lean on tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington even more.

With a win, Pittsburgh would move to 10-3 and gain ground on the bye week 8-5 Baltimore Ravens, making an AFC North comeback tough for them to achieve. A victory would also officially eliminate the Browns from playoff contention, though their season has been unofficially over for weeks.

Pittsburgh and Cleveland kickoff at 1 PM/EST Sunday.