As we do every week to get you ready for our upcoming game, our X-factor of the week. Sometimes, it’s a player, unit, concept, or scheme. Here’s our Pittsburgh Steelers X-factor of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

STEELERS VS EAGLES X-FACTOR: ELANDON ROBERTS

The Steelers will have their work cut out for them on Sunday, with the Eagles being one of their toughest opponents of the year. Philadelphia’s worked their way to an 11-2 record, and they’ve done it on the backs of a stout rushing attack. That’s led by RB Saquon Barkley, statistically the best back in the league this season.

Barkley’s picked up 1,623 rushing yards on the year, by far the most in the NFL. Derrick Henry is second with 216 fewer rushing yards than Barkley, showing just how dominant Barkley’s been in his first year as an Eagle. The seventh-year back has carried the offense himself at times, hitting at least 100 rushing yards in seven of his past eight games.

— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 25, 2024

Frankly, nobody has been able to contain Philadelphia’s rushing attack this year. However, if it’s ever gonna happen, Sunday might be the day. The Steelers have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to stopping the run. One main cog in that effort is ILB Elandon Roberts, who’s been one of the better linebackers in the NFL against the run. His ability to destroy pulling linemen is unparalleled.

I've never seen a linebacker seek-and-destroy pullers/linemen in space like Elandon Roberts. Cut-up from just the last two years. Truly a dude who could've played football in any era. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/GSrZjjoWSF — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 10, 2024

As a team, Pittsburgh has given up just 1,190 rushing yards through 13 games. That’s the fourth-fewest in the NFL, and it highlights the physicality and intensity the unit has played with throughout the season. There might not be defender on the team who resembles that more than Roberts.

Pro Football Focus gives Roberts a very impressive 91.1 run defense grade. That’s their fourth highest grade of all 172 eligible linebackers. He’s made himself at home in his second year as a Steeler, and has quickly become one of the team’s key defenders.

If the Steelers want a chance to beat the Eagles on Sunday, they’ve got to contain Barkley. If they can, Philadelphia’s offense becomes less threatening. They’ll need Roberts to pull that off.