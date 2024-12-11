Steelers’ Turning Point: Pat Freiermuth Plays Backyard Football

Following each game in the 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers season, I will highlight the event, or string of events, in the game that was the turning point. Not all turning points will be earth-shattering, but they are meant to give a unique look at how we arrived at the outcome of the game, one that may be hard to see during the live watch.

The Pittsburgh Steelers got off to a slow start on offense, and the entire first half amounted to just 122 yards for the Steelers. Part of that was going three for eight on third down with five straight failed third downs to start the game. They couldn’t extend drives, and thus, there was no rhythm to the offense.

On the first drive of the second half, the Steelers scored a touchdown that wouldn’t have been possible without a third-and-10 conversion from Russell Wilson to Pat Freiermuth. That touchdown gave them a 13-point lead, which was more than enough to hold on for the win.

That was the first of four straight completions for Wilson, which culminated in a 10-yard touchdown to Van Jefferson, but this play made it all possible.

Not only did they convert on third and 10, but they made it an explosive play for a 21-yard gain.

The pocket wasn’t perfectly clean, but Isaac Seumalo and Broderick Jones did enough to keep their guys off Wilson long enough for him to break contain and find Freiermuth. It was an impressive play for Wilson, but I love what Freiermuth did on his route. He initially broke outside, but when he turned back to see Wilson on the move, he looked around, drifted back toward the middle of the field, and waved his arm to call for the ball.

Any slot receiver or tight end working the middle of the field needs to have this skill and this chemistry with their quarterback. This is why guys like Heath Miller, Le’Veon Bell, and Antonio Brown had so much success with Ben Roethlisberger, who was known for his backyard football.

Freiermuth’s connection with Wilson is growing, so it is great to see the improvisational skills in a big moment like this. Wilson may not have the mobility he once had, but he can still move when needed, and now he knows he has Freiermuth trying to create plays for him down the field.