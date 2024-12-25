Schefter: Chiefs DT Chris Jones ‘Unlikely’ To Play Against Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be without star DT Chris Jones today against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning.

Per Schefter, Jones is “unlikely” to play due to the calf injury he suffered Saturday in the Chiefs’ win against the Houston Texans.

Chiefs DT Chris Jones is unlikely to play today vs. Pittsburgh due to his calf injury, per league sources. Jones hurt his calf Saturday vs. the Texans, and a short week leading up to the Christmas Day game makes it challenging heading into pre-game warmups. pic.twitter.com/iZvtj28YPX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 25, 2024

It’s a big loss for the Chiefs and major boost for the Steelers. Jones is Kansas City’s best defensive player and one of the top interior linemen in the NFL.

Jones ended the week as questionable after getting in a limited practice session Tuesday. He reportedly suffered a Grade 1 sprain in the fourth quarter against the Texans. Though a minor injury, on a short week, the Chiefs are wisely giving him extra time to rest.

For the season, Chris Jones is third on the team with five sacks and second with 20 QB hits. Disruptive up the middle, the Steelers’ interior line will have an easier time, and Pittsburgh should have more success running the ball up the middle.

A five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Jones has played in every game this season. Durable, he’s missed only one game the past three years, sitting out the 2023 season opener due to a contract dispute that was resolved shortly thereafter.

In addition to Jones, the Chiefs will be without DB Chamarri Conner and OT D.J. Humphries.

On the other end, the Steelers are healthier than they were in Week 16, getting back WR George Pickens, SS DeShon Elliott, CB Donte Jackson, and DL Larry Ogunjobi. However, they will be without CB Joey Porter Jr. due to a knee injury. QB Justin Fields is questionable with an abdominal injury.

The Steelers and Chiefs kick off at 1 PM/EST.