Depot After Dark: First Down Technology, Tomlin Coach Photo, Aiyuk Deadline

UFL FIRST DOWN TECHNOLOGY

With the NFL potentially pivoting to some electronic technology to help determine first downs, we got a look at how it may work in the UFL last night. In a game between the Houston Roughnecks and Saint Louis Battlehawks, TrU Line Measurement was used to determine if the ball was short of the line to gain.

First down technology? We've got that 🔥 Take a first look at our TrU Line measurement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5yUKMg7K6r — United Football League (@TheUFL) March 29, 2025

It’s not known if it’s the same technology the NFL will implement, but it’s likely similar to what we could see next season. While the chain gang won’t be gone, electronic technology should allow for more precise measurements and reduce controversy. We’ll likely hear more about the technology that will be used during the NFL’s Owners Meetings over the next few days.

Tomlin Coach Photo

Say cheese! Mike Tomlin was the center of the NFL’s annual head coaches’ photo at this year’s owner meetings in Florida. Standing between Detroit’s Dan Campbell and Minnesota’s Kevin O’Connell (fitting placement considering the rumors about the Vikings and Aaron Rodgers), Tomlin is back in the picture after missing last year’s photo for unknown reasons.

NFL coaches gathered on Day One of the Annual Meeting for a quick photo in between sessions. pic.twitter.com/BQdoin0RpV — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) March 30, 2025

The only coach absent in this year’s photo is the Atlanta Falcons and Tomlin’s good friend Raheem Morris. Also of note is this year’s venue, an indoor photo instead of its usual outdoor scene.

INCOMPLETE OFFSEASON GRADE

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to figure out who their starting quarterback will be in 2025, and as a result, The 33rd Team’s Tyler Brooke gave the Steelers offseason an incomplete grade.

“So much of the grade for the Pittsburgh Steelers is hanging on what they decide to do at the quarterback position. After trading for DK Metcalf, the Steelers have a chance to have one of the most dangerous vertical passing attacks in the NFL. The problem is that Justin Fields and Russell Wilson are no longer in Pittsburgh, and the remaining quarterback options aren’t exactly the most inspiring,” Brooke wrote.

Pittsburgh is waiting on Aaron Rodgers to make a decision, and he’s the team’s preferred choice to be their starting quarterback in 2025. Adding Rodgers will give them a different outlook than right now with Mason Rudolph slated to start. With the additions of DK Metcalf and Darius Slay, the Steelers have put themselves in a good position to improve, but figuring out the quarterback position is paramount.

BRANDON AIYUK ROSTER BONUS

I’d be content if I never had to type Brandon Aiyuk’s name again, and I’m sure it’s a name everyone’s sick of reading after the Pittsburgh Steelers tried to trade for the wide receiver last offseason. He signed an extension with the San Francisco 49ers, but has been floated at times as a possible trade candidate this offseason. While the Steelers likely wouldn’t have interest after trading for an extending WR DK Metcalf, if Aiyuk is going to be traded, it will happen soon.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Aiyuk has a $22.85 million roster bonus due April 1, and any trade would happen between now and then.

49ers owe WR Brandon Aiyuk a $22.85 million bonus if he’s on their roster Tuesday, April 1. Once the 49ers pay that bonus, any trade talks for Aiyuk would be off, and he would be expected to spend the 2025 season in San Francisco. So Tuesday looms as Aiyuk’s unofficial trade… pic.twitter.com/spfecSg4Qi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 30, 2025

Aiyuk more than likely won’t go anywhere, but he’s a name to watch over the next two days, especially with the NFL League Meetings taking place and a lot of key decision makrers in one place.