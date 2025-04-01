NFL Makes Multiple Rule Changes

The NFL will look a little different in 2025. At this year’s owners meetings, three rule changes have been passed so far. The most notable one modifies kickoffs to bring most touchbacks out to the 35-yard-line instead of the 30.

The key upshot here: Touchbacks will now come out to the 35 instead of the 30, which in theory will discourage teams from kicking so many balls out of the end zone and lead to more returns. With injury rates down on the dynamic kickoff, this was the next step. https://t.co/YFgJzS8izq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 1, 2025

The league is looking to increase the number of returns and build upon the momentum the dynamic kickoff model brought in 2024. Moving the coverage and return team close together reduced concussions making kickoffs a safer play. Now, the league wants to make it less of a touchback-fest and increasing the “penalty” for kickoffs will encourage teams to avoid booting the ball deep into the end zone.

Elsewhere, regular season overtime will now guarantee both teams possession.

NFL team owners have passed a rule that will change regular season overtime to giving both teams the opportunity to possess the ball, sources tell @NFLonCBS. The period remains at 10 minutes. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) April 1, 2025

Previously, regular-season overtime rules stated if a team scored a touchdown on an opening possession, the game was over even if the opponent hadn’t yet possessed the ball. This matches the playoff overtime format, a rule change passed several years ago following the shootout postseason game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

As NFL insider Jonathan Jones notes, a proposal to return the game to a 15-minute overtime was rejected. Overtime will remain 10 minutes. Given that both teams are now guaranteed possession, this could increase the number of ties. There were no ties in 2023 or 2024, the last one occurring between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders in Week 13 of the 2022 season.

Since 2000, Pittsburgh has been involved in three ties: 2002 against the Atlanta Falcons, 2018 versus the Cleveland Browns, and 2021 against the Detroit Lions. The Steelers haven’t played an overtime game since 2022 when they went into the extra frame against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, winning 23-20 in one of the wildest season openers the team has played.

Replay assist has also been expanded. Details still haven’t been explicitly spelled out but it appears it will allow for more flags to be picked up. However, replay will not be allowed to “create” penalties, throwing flags after referees miss calls.

Again, only to pick up flags, not put them down. But more help from above is on the way in 2025. https://t.co/GU9biDqBJO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 1, 2025

After multiple blatant facemasks were missed last season, there was a push to allow for post-play flags to be thrown. But that won’t be allowed this year.

One proposal that failed was the Detroit Lions’ motion to eliminate automatic first downs for defensive holding and illegal contact. The rule will remain the same, resulting in a first down when called no matter the down or distance.

Detroit’s proposal to eliminate an automatic first down as a penalty imposed for defensive holding and illegal contact did not pass, despite the Lions’ pleas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 1, 2025

As of this writing, the fate of the Tush Push hasn’t been determined. One report suggested it will be tabled for the second round of owners meetings later this offseason. It’s the most controversial and hotly debated topic of the week with strong opinions on both sides.