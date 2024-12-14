Rookie Report – Week 14 – Steelers Vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers avoided being swept by the Browns for the first time in decades and they got some solid contributions from their rookies in the process. It wasn’t the flashiest way to win by 13 points, but it was a pretty safe victory at 27-14.

Week 14 – Vs Cleveland Browns

C Zach Frazier

Snaps: 65 on offense (100 percent), 0 on special teams

PFF Grades: 59.9 overall, 60.4 pass block, 59.1 run block

Frazier hasn’t been quite as dominant as he was earlier in the season before his ankle injury. That being said, he only allowed one total pressure in 31 pass-blocking snaps. He had a pretty difficult matchup against veteran DT Shelby Harris, but that isn’t going to get any easier against the Philadelphia Eagles in the next game.

This is the type of play that Le’Veon Bell might have been able to find a 10-yard run on with his signature patience, but Harris bent it back and Frazier was the key block that forced this to be a zero-yard gain. He got his hands to a decent spot, but he should be attacking that outside shoulder as he feels Shelby Harris peaking into the gap.

ILB Payton Wilson

Snaps: 35 on defense (49 percent), 19 on special teams

PFF Grades: 78.3 overall, 85.6 run defense, 66.5 coverage, 80.3 tackling, 51.5 pass rush

This was Wilson’s fifth-straight game over a 70.0 PFF grade on defense. He has leveled up over the second half of the season and is on a very strong trajectory. His share of the snap counts has stabilized after some fluctuations a month ago. Maybe the most encouraging thing from this past game was his 85.6 run-defense grade.

The Steelers have a big test against the Eagles and Saquon Barkley this week. I think Wilson has earned himself a continued snap total of 30-40 per game, even with Elandon Roberts being a more traditional run stuffer for when base defense is needed.

He did a great job in the play below of reading the running backs movements, mirroring his hips and then breaking out into the flats to limit the reception to just a one-yard gain on 2nd and 10.

OG Mason McCormick

Snaps: 65 on offense (100 percent), 5 on special teams

PFF Grades: 40.1 overall, 48.7 pass block, 40.7 run block

McCormick had the best game of his career last week, but had a weaker showing against the Browns. He allowed a pair of pressures including one hit on Russell Wilson.

The somewhat controversial intentional grounding penalty on Wilson was in part because of McCormick. The majority of the O-line failed on the play, but McCormick tried to follow the twist instead of passing that guy off to Broderick Jones and picking up the DE crashing down inside. Wilson may have had an escape lane to extend the play if they executed that properly.

CB Beanie Bishop Jr.

Snaps: 58 on defense (81 percent), 9 on special teams

PFF Grades: 47.7 overall, 66.1 run defense, 41.3 coverage, 77.4 tackling, 67.9 pass rush

Bishop went from playing a career-low six snaps on defense to almost the most of his career against the Browns. His 58 snaps were just two shy of tying his career high. Mike Tomlin wasn’t kidding when he said Bishop would be a big part of what they do moving forward.

He ended the game with six total tackles, but PFF credited him with allowing seven receptions on seven targets for 58 yards.

Bishop did a good job here of sitting in his zone to show that slant route as covered up before crashing down on the reception.