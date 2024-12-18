Ravens’ Week 16 Wednesday Injury Report: Rashod Bateman, Odafe Oweh Added As Limited Participants

After holding a walkthrough on their first practice of the week on Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens returned to practice on Thursday. The team added OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle) and WR Rashod Bateman (ankle) to the injury report after not being listed yesterday, and both were limited participants today. RB Justice Hill was also added, as he missed practice today for personal reasons.

The Ravens’ official Twitter account posted their report.

RAVENS’ WEEK 16 WEDNESDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

WR Nelson Agholor (Concussion)

WR Diontae Johnson (NIR — Personal)

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring)

RB Justice Hill (NIR-Personal)

LIMITED

S Ar’Darius Washington (ankle)

WR Rashod Bateman (ankle)

OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle)

FULL

CB TJ Tampa (ankle)

OLB Adissa Isaac (hamstring)

S Sanoussi Kane (hamstring)

Oweh’s status will be one to watch, as he had 2.5 sacks in Baltimore’s first matchup with the Steelers in Week 11. With Nelson Agholor missing practice again with a concussion and Bateman added to the report, the Ravens may be limited at wide receiver, putting a bigger load on the shoulders of WR Zay Flowers and TE Mark Andrews.

OLB Adissa Isaac was a full participant today after being limited yesterday, as was S Sanoussi Kane, a depth safety and key special teamer for the Ravens. WR Diontae Johnson, a former Steeler, was mutually excused from team activities earlier this week and won’t play against Pittsburgh on Saturday, and he remained away from the team today. Johnson was suspended for Baltimore’s Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants after refusing to enter the team’s Week 13 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

All in all, Baltimore is relatively healthy at this point of the year, but the statuses of Oweh and Bateman are worth watching tomorrow to see if they can log a practice after both were added with limited designations today.