Mason Rudolph Gets Nod As Titans Bench QB Will Levis

There was a time where the Tennessee Titans expressed confidence in QB Will Levis. That time may have run out. After throwing a pick-six for the third interception of the day, the Titans have benched Levis and replaced him with Mason Rudolph to finish out Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Titans QB Mason Rudolph has replaced Will Levis. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2024

Despite Bengals QB Joe Burrow having three turnovers of his own that could’ve kept the game close, Levis’ continued costly mistakes have shrunk any chance of Tennessee winning this game. His last mistake was a brutal one, throwing over the middle only to be picked by S Geno Stone, who ran it back for a touchdown. It put Cincinnati up 31-14 in the third quarter.

Levis went 8-of-12 for 89 yards, zero touchdowns, three picks, and one sack before getting yanked. Tennessee went up 14-7 in the first quarter thanks to an early Burrow interception. Levis’ best play was a sideline throw to veteran WR Tyler Boyd for 40-yards. Beyond that, Levis did little to help the cause and often, he put the team in harm’s way.

Blunders and mistakes have been a theme of Levis’ season. He now has 12 interceptions to match the 12 touchdowns he’s thrown this year and has thrown at least one pick in eight of his 11 starts.

Mason Rudolph served as starter earlier in the season as Levis recovered from a shoulder injury. Despite some belief the Titans would keep Rudolph in the lineup even once Levis got health, first-year head coach Brian Callahan stood by Levis and committed to him returning to the starting lineup once healthy. Levis became the starter again in Week 10. But the Titans have lost four of their last five games with him at the helm and are on pace to drop their sixth. That would send them to 3-11 on the season, equaling the number of losses they had last year that led to head coach Mike Vrabel’s firing.

Entering today, Rudolph had thrown four touchdowns and four interceptions across four games, three starts, while replacing Levis. As of this writing, Rudolph completed his first two passes today for 13-yards.

Like 2023 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rudolph could get the chance to finish out the season in the starting lineup. He signed a one-year deal with the Titans this offseason and a good showing could have him again vying for top backup jobs come free agency.